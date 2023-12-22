Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: George Mason 9-2, Tulane 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

George Mason has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Tulane Green Wave at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The pair are strolling into their contests after big wins in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 28.7% better than the opposition, a fact George Mason proved on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 84-60 margin over the Eagles. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win George Mason has managed all season.

Tulane has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 21 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Jaguars on Saturday as the Green Wave made off with a 105-81 victory. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Tulane's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kevin Cross led the charge by dropping a triple-double on 20 points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists. Cross set a new season high mark in blocks with four. Another player making a difference was Jaylen Forbes, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 2 assists.

The Patriots' win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-2. As for the Green Wave, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: George Mason just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Tulane (currently ranked first in field goal percentage per game) struggles in that department as they've made 53.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Mason is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Tulane is a 3.5-point favorite against George Mason, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

George Mason won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.