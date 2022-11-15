Who's Playing

California @ UC San Diego

Current Records: California 0-2; UC San Diego 0-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the California Golden Bears will be on the road. They will take on the UC San Diego Tritons at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at LionTree Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

California came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats this past Friday, falling 63-54. Guard Devin Askew (17 points) was the top scorer for the Golden Bears.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego came up short against the Sacramento State Hornets this past Saturday, falling 65-55.

California is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 0-2.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-2. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: California is stumbling into the game with the 15th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 11.3 on average. But UC San Diego is 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 12.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC San Diego won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.