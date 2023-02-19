Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ UCF
Current Records: Cincinnati 17-10; UCF 15-10
What to Know
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off at noon ET on Sunday at Addition Financial Arena. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
UCF was just a bucket short of a victory on Thursday and fell 64-63 to the Memphis Tigers. One thing holding the Knights back was the mediocre play of guard Ithiel Horton, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Speaking of close games: the point spread favored Cincinnati on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell in a 75-71 heartbreaker to the East Carolina Pirates. Cincinnati's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Jeremiah Davenport, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and eight boards.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cincinnati have won eight out of their last 13 games against UCF.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Cincinnati 73 vs. UCF 64
- Feb 23, 2022 - UCF 75 vs. Cincinnati 61
- Feb 14, 2021 - Cincinnati 69 vs. UCF 68
- Dec 22, 2020 - UCF 75 vs. Cincinnati 70
- Feb 19, 2020 - UCF 89 vs. Cincinnati 87
- Jan 11, 2020 - Cincinnati 68 vs. UCF 54
- Mar 07, 2019 - UCF 58 vs. Cincinnati 55
- Feb 21, 2019 - Cincinnati 60 vs. UCF 55
- Feb 06, 2018 - Cincinnati 77 vs. UCF 40
- Jan 16, 2018 - Cincinnati 49 vs. UCF 38
- Feb 26, 2017 - UCF 53 vs. Cincinnati 49
- Feb 08, 2017 - Cincinnati 60 vs. UCF 50
- Feb 09, 2016 - Cincinnati 69 vs. UCF 51