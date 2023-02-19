Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ UCF

Current Records: Cincinnati 17-10; UCF 15-10

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off at noon ET on Sunday at Addition Financial Arena. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

UCF was just a bucket short of a victory on Thursday and fell 64-63 to the Memphis Tigers. One thing holding the Knights back was the mediocre play of guard Ithiel Horton, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: the point spread favored Cincinnati on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell in a 75-71 heartbreaker to the East Carolina Pirates. Cincinnati's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Jeremiah Davenport, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and eight boards.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won eight out of their last 13 games against UCF.