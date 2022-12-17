Who's Playing

Missouri @ UCF

Current Records: Missouri 9-1; UCF 8-2

What to Know

The UCF Knights will take on the Missouri Tigers at noon ET on Saturday at FLA Live Arena. UCF will be strutting in after a victory while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Knights had enough points to win and then some against the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday, taking their game 72-61. Guard C.J. Kelly was the offensive standout of the contest for UCF, picking up 20 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Mizzou has to be hurting after a devastating 95-67 defeat at the hands of the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. Mizzou got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nick Honor (15), guard D'Moi Hodge (15), forward Noah Carter (12), and guard DeAndre Gholston (11).

UCF is now 8-2 while the Tigers sit at 9-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Knights enter the matchup with only 60.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. But Mizzou comes into the game boasting the third most points per game in college basketball at 90.4. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: FLA Live Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Missouri have won both of the games they've played against UCF in the last eight years.