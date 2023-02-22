Who's Playing
South Florida @ UCF
Current Records: South Florida 11-16; UCF 15-11
What to Know
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the UCF Knights and the South Florida Bulls will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
UCF was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 73-71 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Knights got double-digit scores from four players: forward Michael Durr (15), forward Taylor Hendricks (12), guard Ithiel Horton (12), and guard C.J. Kelly (11).
Meanwhile, South Florida received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 84-66 to the Tulane Green Wave. The top scorers for South Florida were guard Ryan Conwell (20 points) and guard Tyler Harris (19 points).
In the teams' previous meeting in January, UCF lost to South Florida on the road by a decisive 85-72 margin. Maybe UCF will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UCF have won 12 out of their last 16 games against South Florida.
- Jan 21, 2023 - South Florida 85 vs. UCF 72
- Mar 10, 2022 - UCF 60 vs. South Florida 58
- Feb 03, 2022 - UCF 68 vs. South Florida 49
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Florida 75 vs. UCF 51
- Feb 17, 2021 - UCF 81 vs. South Florida 65
- Jan 02, 2021 - South Florida 68 vs. UCF 61
- Feb 01, 2020 - South Florida 64 vs. UCF 48
- Jan 18, 2020 - UCF 55 vs. South Florida 54
- Feb 27, 2019 - UCF 75 vs. South Florida 63
- Feb 13, 2019 - UCF 78 vs. South Florida 65
- Feb 14, 2018 - UCF 72 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 20, 2018 - UCF 71 vs. South Florida 69
- Mar 02, 2017 - UCF 59 vs. South Florida 56
- Jan 17, 2017 - UCF 86 vs. South Florida 64
- Jan 20, 2016 - UCF 64 vs. South Florida 54
- Jan 06, 2016 - UCF 75 vs. South Florida 64