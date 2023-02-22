Who's Playing

South Florida @ UCF

Current Records: South Florida 11-16; UCF 15-11

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the UCF Knights and the South Florida Bulls will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

UCF was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 73-71 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Knights got double-digit scores from four players: forward Michael Durr (15), forward Taylor Hendricks (12), guard Ithiel Horton (12), and guard C.J. Kelly (11).

Meanwhile, South Florida received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 84-66 to the Tulane Green Wave. The top scorers for South Florida were guard Ryan Conwell (20 points) and guard Tyler Harris (19 points).

In the teams' previous meeting in January, UCF lost to South Florida on the road by a decisive 85-72 margin. Maybe UCF will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

UCF have won 12 out of their last 16 games against South Florida.