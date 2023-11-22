Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Gonzaga 3-1, UCLA 4-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Gonzaga Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UCLA Bruins. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for Gonzaga's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They were the clear victor by a 76-57 margin over the Orange. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Gonzaga did.

Gonzaga got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Graham Ike out in front who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Anton Watson, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds.

UCLA has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 20 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat the Silverswords 76-48 at home.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Bruins, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1.

Looking forward to Thursday, Gonzaga is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Gonzaga has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 49.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UCLA struggles in that department as they've drained 49% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Gonzaga is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UCLA.