Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Utah and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Utah is up 31-29 over Washington State.

Utah entered the game having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Washington State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Washington State 9-2, Utah 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Washington State is 2-8 against Utah since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Washington State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 8-point favorite Utes.

Last Thursday, the Cougars beat the Broncos 66-61.

Isaac Jones was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points along with five rebounds. Jabe Mullins was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, Utah had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points), and they went ahead and made it six last Wednesday. They blew past the Knights, posting a 85-43 win at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Utah has managed all season.

Among those leading the charge was Lawson Lovering, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Gabe Madsen, who scored 12 points along with four steals.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season. As for the Utes, they pushed their record up to 9-2 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Washington State just can't miss this season, having made 48.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've made 48.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Utah and Washington State pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This will be Washington State's first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

Utah is a big 8-point favorite against Washington State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.