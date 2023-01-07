Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ UTRGV

Current Records: Utah Valley 12-4; UTRGV 8-7

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines are 12-1 against the UTRGV Vaqueros since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Utah Valley and UTRGV will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Wolverines should still be riding high after a win, while the Vaqueros will be looking to right the ship.

Utah Valley beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 72-64 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, UTRGV entered their game against the Seattle Redhawks on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for UTRGV as they fell 66-64 to Seattle.

Utah Valley is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah Valley's victory brought them up to 12-4 while UTRGV's loss pulled them down to 8-7. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah Valley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. Less enviably, the Vaqueros are stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against UTRGV.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 10-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah Valley have won 12 out of their last 13 games against UTRGV.