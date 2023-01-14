Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Arkansas 12-4; Vanderbilt 8-8

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Vanderbilt and the #15 Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Memorial Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Commodores came up short against the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, falling 77-68. Vanderbilt's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Liam Robbins, who had 18 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Arkansas falling 84-69 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. That makes it the first time this season Arkansas has let down their home crowd. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Jalen Graham, who had 16 points in addition to five boards, and guard Davonte Davis, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten boards.

Vanderbilt is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. At 2-7 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Arkansas isn't so hot on the road, where they are 0-2.

The losses put the Commodores at 8-8 and the Razorbacks at 12-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Vanderbilt is stumbling into the matchup with the eighth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Vanderbilt, Arkansas enters the game with 16.6 takeaways on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Arkansas' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas have won nine out of their last 11 games against Vanderbilt.