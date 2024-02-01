Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Albany 11-10, Vermont 16-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Vermont is heading back home. The Vermont Catamounts and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Catamounts earned a 67-57 win over the Bulldogs.

Albany can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 86-79. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for the Great Danes, they now have a winning record of 11-10.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Vermont haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for Albany, though, as they've been averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. Given Vermont's sizeable advantage in that area, Albany will need to find a way to close that gap.

Vermont strolled past Albany when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 79-61. Will Vermont repeat their success, or does Albany have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Albany.