Who's Playing
Albany Great Danes @ Vermont Catamounts
Current Records: Albany 11-10, Vermont 16-5
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
What to Know
After three games on the road, Vermont is heading back home. The Vermont Catamounts and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Saturday, the Catamounts earned a 67-57 win over the Bulldogs.
Albany can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 86-79. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.
The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for the Great Danes, they now have a winning record of 11-10.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Vermont haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for Albany, though, as they've been averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. Given Vermont's sizeable advantage in that area, Albany will need to find a way to close that gap.
Vermont strolled past Albany when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 79-61. Will Vermont repeat their success, or does Albany have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Albany.
- Feb 28, 2023 - Vermont 79 vs. Albany 61
- Feb 04, 2023 - Vermont 87 vs. Albany 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Vermont 76 vs. Albany 63
- Jan 31, 2022 - Vermont 73 vs. Albany 61
- Jan 03, 2021 - Vermont 74 vs. Albany 66
- Jan 02, 2021 - Albany 63 vs. Vermont 62
- Mar 03, 2020 - Vermont 85 vs. Albany 62
- Feb 01, 2020 - Vermont 86 vs. Albany 75
- Feb 09, 2019 - Vermont 67 vs. Albany 49
- Jan 05, 2019 - Vermont 80 vs. Albany 51