Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Wisconsin 2-2, Virginia 4-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Virginia has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 6:00 p.m. ET at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Virginia has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 29 pointsthree times now. They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat the Tigers 62-33 at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 22.5 in Virginia's favor.

Among those leading the charge was Ryan Dunn, who scored 15 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Badgers were able to grind out a solid win over the Colonials on Friday, taking the game 78-68.

Wisconsin got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was John Blackwell out in front who scored 18 points along with 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Tyler Wahl was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Cavaliers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 29.33 points. As for the Badgers, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

Virginia is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Virginia is a 3.5-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 125 points.

Series History

Virginia has won both of the games they've played against Wisconsin in the last 6 years.