Who's Playing

Grambling @ No. 24 Virginia Tech

Current Records: Grambling 6-3; Virginia Tech 10-1

What to Know

The #24 Virginia Tech Hokies will square off against the Grambling Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Hokies proved too difficult a challenge. Virginia Tech snuck past the Cowboys with a 70-65 victory. Virginia Tech's forward Justyn Mutts filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points along with six steals. Mutts had some trouble finding his footing against the Dayton Flyers last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Grambling sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 64-62 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores last week.

Their wins bumped Virginia Tech to 10-1 and the Tigers to 6-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.