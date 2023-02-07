Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Wake Forest

Current Records: North Carolina 15-8; Wake Forest 15-9

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 7-2 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. UNC is on the road again Tuesday and plays against Wake Forest at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Demon Deacons should still be feeling good after a victory, while UNC will be looking to get back in the win column.

UNC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 63-57 to the Duke Blue Devils. Forward Pete Nance had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only two points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest strolled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 81-64. Wake Forest's guard Damari Monsanto was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 8-for-13 from downtown and finishing with 28 points and seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tar Heels are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take UNC against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

North Carolina's defeat took them down to 15-8 while Wake Forest's win pulled them up to 15-9. If the Demon Deacons want to win, they will need to focus on stopping UNC's forward Leaky Black, who posted a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds, and forward Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a slight 1-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last nine games against Wake Forest.