Watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois basketball game
Who's Playing
Illinois @ Wisconsin
Current Records: Illinois 10-5; Wisconsin 9-5
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kohl Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Wisconsin in their past three games, so Illinois might be catching them at a good time.
Wisconsin narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Ohio State Buckeyes 61-57. The top scorer for the Badgers was F Nate Reuvers (17 points).
Meanwhile, Illinois took their matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday by a conclusive 63-37 score. Illinois' G Alan Griffin was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Badgers to 9-5 and the Fighting Illini to 10-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Badgers and the Fighting Illini clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Badgers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 125
Series History
Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last six years.
- Feb 18, 2019 - Wisconsin 64 vs. Illinois 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Wisconsin 72 vs. Illinois 60
- Feb 08, 2018 - Wisconsin 78 vs. Illinois 69
- Jan 19, 2018 - Wisconsin 75 vs. Illinois 50
- Jan 31, 2017 - Wisconsin 57 vs. Illinois 43
- Feb 21, 2016 - Wisconsin 69 vs. Illinois 60
- Jan 31, 2016 - Wisconsin 63 vs. Illinois 55
