Watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Illinois @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Illinois 10-5; Wisconsin 9-5

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kohl Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Wisconsin in their past three games, so Illinois might be catching them at a good time.

Wisconsin narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Ohio State Buckeyes 61-57. The top scorer for the Badgers was F Nate Reuvers (17 points).

Meanwhile, Illinois took their matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday by a conclusive 63-37 score. Illinois' G Alan Griffin was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Badgers to 9-5 and the Fighting Illini to 10-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Badgers and the Fighting Illini clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Badgers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 125

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last six years.