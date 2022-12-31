Who's Playing

No. 2 Connecticut @ No. 22 Xavier

Current Records: Connecticut 14-0; Xavier 11-3

What to Know

The #2 Connecticut Huskies and the #22 Xavier Musketeers are even-steven against one another since November of 2019 (2-2), but not for long. UConn and the Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Xavier winning the first 74-68 at home and UConn taking the second 72-61.

The Villanova Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UConn proved too difficult a challenge. UConn took their matchup against the Wildcats 74-66. The Huskies' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jordan Hawkins, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Alex Karaban, who had 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Musketeers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 84-79 win. Among those leading the charge for Xavier was forward Jack Nunge, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards. Nunge hadn't helped his team much against the Seton Hall Pirates last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

UConn is now a perfect 14-0 while Xavier sits at 11-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UConn ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.1 on average. But Xavier comes into the game boasting the 15th most points per game in college basketball at 83.9. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Xavier and Connecticut both have two wins in their last four games.