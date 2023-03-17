Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Xavier

Regular Season Records: Kennesaw State 26-8; Xavier 25-9

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls and the #13 Xavier Musketeers are set to clash at 12:40 p.m. ET March 17 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Owls should still be riding high after a victory, while Xavier will be looking to get back in the win column.

Kennesaw State earned some more postseason success in their contest last week. They escaped with a win against the Liberty Flames by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. Kennesaw State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Terrell Burden (19), guard Chris Youngblood (16), guard Brandon Stroud (12), and forward Demond Robinson (10).

Meanwhile, the game between Xavier and the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday was not particularly close, with Xavier falling 65-51. Guard Colby Jones wasn't much of a difference maker for the Musketeers; Jones played for 37 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Owls are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Xavier's loss took them down to 25-9 while Kennesaw State's win pulled them up to 26-8. We'll see if Xavier can steal Kennesaw State's luck or if Kennesaw State records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12:40 p.m. ET

Friday at 12:40 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.