Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Texas Tech 19-9, West Virginia 9-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

West Virginia will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

West Virginia fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Wildcats on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Wildcats 94-90. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Despite the loss, West Virginia had strong showings from Kerr Kriisa, who scored 25 points along with six assists, and RaeQuan Battle, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kriisa has scored all season.

Even though they lost, West Virginia smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas Tech last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Longhorns. Texas Tech has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Texas Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Darrion Williams, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

The Mountaineers dropped their record down to 9-19 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. As for the Red Raiders, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-9.

West Virginia strolled past the Red Raiders in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a score of 78-62. Does West Virginia have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Red Raiders turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Texas Tech is a slight 2.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas Tech.