Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Western Carolina

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 10-17; Western Carolina 14-13

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Catamounts and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ramsey Center. E. Tennessee State will be strutting in after a win while Western Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.

A victory for Western Carolina just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Furman Paladins 93-59. Guard Vonterius Woolbright had a rough afternoon: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, things were close when E. Tennessee State and the VMI Keydets clashed last week, but E. Tennessee State ultimately edged out the opposition 69-65.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Catamounts are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Western Carolina, who are 12-11-1 against the spread.

Western Carolina had enough points to win and then some against E. Tennessee State in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their contest 71-60. Will Western Carolina repeat their success, or does E. Tennessee State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Catamounts are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Western Carolina.