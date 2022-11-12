Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Wichita State

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-1; Wichita State 1-0

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will play host again and welcome the Alcorn State Braves to Charles Koch Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Shockers earned an 82-63 win in their most recent contest against Alcorn State in December of last year.

Wichita State was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Monday and carried off a 79-55 win.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Braves and the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Alcorn State falling 73-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Alcorn State were Byron Joshua (15 points) and Keondre Montgomery (14 points).

Wichita State's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Alcorn State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Wichita State can repeat their recent success or if Alcorn State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.