Who's Playing

Memphis @ Wichita State

Current Records: Memphis 20-7; Wichita State 14-12

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers are 2-7 against the Memphis Tigers since February of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Wichita State and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers should still be riding high after a win, while the Tigers will be looking to right the ship.

Wichita State didn't have too much trouble with the Temple Owls on the road last Thursday as they won 79-65. Wichita State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaykwon Walton (21), forward Kenny Pohto (12), forward James Rojas (11), and guard Craig Porter Jr. (10). James Rojas' performance made up for a slower matchup against the SMU Mustangs last week.

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Houston Cougars on Sunday, falling 72-64. Despite the defeat, the Tigers got a solid performance out of guard Elijah McCadden, who had 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Shockers are now 14-12 while Memphis sits at 20-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 17th in college basketball. But Memphis ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won seven out of their last nine games against Wichita State.