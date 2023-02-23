Who's Playing
Memphis @ Wichita State
Current Records: Memphis 20-7; Wichita State 14-12
What to Know
The Wichita State Shockers are 2-7 against the Memphis Tigers since February of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Wichita State and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers should still be riding high after a win, while the Tigers will be looking to right the ship.
Wichita State didn't have too much trouble with the Temple Owls on the road last Thursday as they won 79-65. Wichita State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaykwon Walton (21), forward Kenny Pohto (12), forward James Rojas (11), and guard Craig Porter Jr. (10). James Rojas' performance made up for a slower matchup against the SMU Mustangs last week.
Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Houston Cougars on Sunday, falling 72-64. Despite the defeat, the Tigers got a solid performance out of guard Elijah McCadden, who had 20 points along with six rebounds.
The Shockers are now 14-12 while Memphis sits at 20-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 17th in college basketball. But Memphis ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Memphis have won seven out of their last nine games against Wichita State.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Memphis 88 vs. Wichita State 78
- Feb 27, 2022 - Memphis 81 vs. Wichita State 57
- Jan 01, 2022 - Memphis 82 vs. Wichita State 64
- Jan 21, 2021 - Memphis 72 vs. Wichita State 52
- Mar 05, 2020 - Memphis 68 vs. Wichita State 60
- Jan 09, 2020 - Wichita State 76 vs. Memphis 67
- Feb 23, 2019 - Memphis 88 vs. Wichita State 85
- Jan 03, 2019 - Memphis 85 vs. Wichita State 74
- Feb 06, 2018 - Wichita State 85 vs. Memphis 65