Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Winthrop

Current Records: South Carolina State 1-8; Winthrop 4-5

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 87.22 points per contest before their game Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Winthrop Eagles at 7 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The matchup between South Carolina State and the Furman Paladins this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Bulldogs falling 88-76 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Winthrop entered their contest against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Winthrop was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 86-81 to Coastal Carolina.

South Carolina State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Bulldogs are now 1-8 while the Eagles sit at 4-5. South Carolina State is 1-6 after losses this season, Winthrop 2-2.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Odds

The Eagles are a big 13-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Winthrop won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.