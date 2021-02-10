The 21st-ranked Wisconsin Badgers will try to get back on track Wednesday night when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a Big Ten battle. The game was moved up from Thursday to accommodate conference schedule changes. The Badgers (14-6) have lost three of their last five games and come in off a 75-60 loss to No. 12 Illinois on Saturday. Nebraska (4-10) has lost seven in a row and has had five games postponed or canceled since the start of the new year.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. The Badgers are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Nebraska odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 137.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska spread: Wisconsin -11.5

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska over-under: 137 points

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska money line: Wisconsin -700, Nebraska +475

WIS: Seven different Badgers have led the team in scoring over the past seven games.

NEB: F Lat Mayen is averaging more than 13 points per game over the past three.

Why Wisconsin can cover



Wisconsin is 4-0-1 against the spread after a loss this season, and it has an experienced lineup with five seniors playing big roles. Guard D'Mitrik Trice is the key piece, leading the team in scoring (13.8 points per game) and assists (3.8) and averaging a steal per contest. He plays a team-high 32.5 minutes and hits more than 38 percent of his three-point attempts. The three-pointer is a big part of the Badgers' game, and they make 36.5 percent as a team.

Guard Brad Davison also is a marksman for the Badgers, hitting 36.5 percent on his 96 attempts, one fewer than Trice's team-high 97. Aleem Ford has made a third of his 87 tries, and he averages more than nine points per game. Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter also can hit the big shots, with Potter averaging more than 12 points and getting a team-high 6.4 rebounds and Reuvers scoring 9.6. Wisconsin leads the Big Ten in scoring defense at 63.1 points per game.

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska is 7-9 against the spread since 2019 with the rest disadvantage, and the Huskers come off a 79-61 loss to Minnesota on Monday. Lat Mayen scored 15 points and had six rebounds, hitting three of six three-pointers. He makes more than a third of his shots from behind the arc, while top scorer Teddy Allen hits 34.2 percent. Allen, who was suspended Monday but is expected to return, averages 17.1 points and almost five rebounds and two steals.

The Cornhuskers should have the advantage on the boards, as they rank fifth in the conference in getting 38.2 per game while the Badgers are 12th at 34.3. Nebraska doesn't allow a lot of second-chance points, as the Cornhuskers pull down 27.5 on the defensive end to rank fourth in the Big Ten. Opponents shoot just over 31 percent from three-point-range, and the Cornhuskers get 7.7 steals and block 3.5 shots per game. The Badgers score 71.3 points per game, while Nebraska averages 72.6.

