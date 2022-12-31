In a surprising turn of events in the Southern Conference, fourth-year Wofford coach Jay McAuley, who has amassed a 58-41 record with the Terriers and never recorded a losing record, is resigning from his position effective immediately. The school announced the news Friday evening but no specifics were given.

"Jay McAuley has stepped down as the head coach of the Wofford men's basketball program," the school announced in a statement. "Wofford basketball is thankful for his service and leadership, and we wish he and his family well in future endeavors."

McAuley was on a leave of absence that began on Dec. 5. It's unclear what prompted him into that leave but Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported Friday that multiple players went to the administration at Wofford unhappy with McAuley and unwilling to continue playing for him.

McAuley and his Wofford program have already won eight games this season which ties for the most in a season prior to the turn of the new year since he took over the program in 2019. The program is coming off a 19-13 season, its second 19-win season under McAuley after his debut campaign saw the Terriers finish 19-16.

Associate coach Dwight Perry, who has served as the interim coach during McAuley's leave of absence, will take over indefinitely as the interim head coach. Under Perry, Wofford has gone 3-2.