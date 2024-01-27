Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Furman 11-9, Wofford 11-9

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

What to Know

Furman has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Furman Paladins and the Wofford Terriers will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Furman might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

We saw a pretty high 168-over/under line set for Furman's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 78-68 victory over the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the Terriers came up short against the Mocs on Wednesday and fell 79-65. It was the first time this season that Wofford let down their fans at home.

Wofford struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Paladins pushed their record up to 11-9 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Terriers, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Furman beat Wofford 80-67 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Furman since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wofford and Furman both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.