Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ Wofford
Current Records: Presbyterian 2-6; Wofford 4-3
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers will take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for Wofford as they fell 78-75 to the LSU Tigers on Sunday. Four players on Wofford scored in the double digits: Jackson Paveletzke (19), B.J. Mack (18), Corey Tripp (14), and Carson McCorkle (11).
Meanwhile, Presbyterian didn't have too much trouble with the VMI Keydets at home on Tuesday as they won 72-57.
Presbyterian's victory lifted them to 2-6 while Wofford's loss dropped them down to 4-3. If Presbyterian want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Wofford's Jackson Paveletzke, who had 19 points and five assists, and B.J. Mack, who had 18 points in addition to nine rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
Series History
Wofford have won both of the games they've played against Presbyterian in the last eight years.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Wofford 76 vs. Presbyterian 49
- Nov 28, 2015 - Wofford 68 vs. Presbyterian 58