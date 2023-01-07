Mountain West rivals will go head-to-head on Saturday when the Wyoming Cowboys host the San Diego State Aztecs and you can only catch the action on CBS and Paramount+. After winning 25 games a season ago, Jeff Lindner's Cowboys are 5-9 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. Meanwhile, Brian Dutcher's Aztecs are off to another fine start with an 11-3 record and a 2-0 mark in the conference. You can stream the game on Paramount+, and get a seven-day free trial now.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The latest Wyoming vs. San Diego State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Aztecs as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 135.5.

How to watch Wyoming vs. San Diego State

Wyoming vs. San Diego State date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Wyoming vs. San Diego State time: 4 p.m. ET

Wyoming vs. San Diego State TV channel: CBS

College basketball picks for SDSU vs. Wyoming

Before tuning into the Wyoming vs. SDSU game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 30-16 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $800 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen significant returns.

For San Diego State vs. Wyoming, the model projects that the Cowboys earn the cover as 8.5-point home underdogs. Both teams have struggled enormously against the spread this season, posting matching 4-8-1 records against the number. However, Wyoming is a more respectable 3-3 as the favorite and is coming off a cover against undefeated New Mexico last Saturday despite the fact that leading scorer Noah Reynolds (concussion) only played eight minutes.

Hunter Maldonado had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the 75-76 loss to New Mexico and the senior wing is averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Now in his sixth season with the program, Maldonado posted a triple-double against San Diego State last season with 13 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, this will only be San Diego State's third true road game of the season and its defense has taken a serious step back from last season. The Aztecs are allowing 64.8 points per game after ranking second nationally while allowing 58.6 ppg last season. The model projects that Maldonado fills up the stat sheet again with an average of 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists on average.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

