The Yale Bulldogs and Howard Bison square off in non-conference action on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. The Bulldogs (8-6), who have won three of four, including two of three on their current five-game road trip, are coming off a 66-58 win at Santa Clara on Saturday. The Bison (5-9), who have lost three of four, defeated La Salle 71-66 on Saturday. Both Yale and Howard are playing their final game before the start of league play.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Burr Gymnasium. Yale leads the all-time series 2-0, including an 86-40 win last year in New Haven, Conn. The Bulldogs are 6-point favorites in the latest Yale vs. Howard odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Howard vs. Yale picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-66 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 11-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Yale vs. Howard. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Howard vs. Yale:

Yale vs. Howard spread: Yale -6

Yale vs. Howard over/under: 145.5 points

Yale vs. Howard money line: Yale -244, Howard +197

YALE: The Bulldogs have hit the team total under in 11 of their last 17 away games (+3.75 units)

HOW: The Bison have won 12 of their last 14 home games (+9.65 units on ML)

Yale vs. Howard picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Yale can cover

Sophomore forward Danny Wolf has been dominant of late, and is coming off a 25-point and 13-rebound effort in the win over Santa Clara. It was his fourth double-double of the year. He also scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 73-66 win at Quinnipiac on Dec. 11. He has scored in double figures 11 times, including 20 or more points in four games. For the year, he is averaging 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals in 29.8 minutes of action.

Junior guard Bez Mbeng has also been a reliable scorer and has reached double-digit scoring in 10 games this season. He has one double-double, an 18-point and 12-rebound performance in a 71-70 overtime win over Gardner-Webb on Nov. 19. He scored a season-high 28 points in an 83-80 win at Loyola Marymount on Nov. 12. In 14 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Howard can cover

Senior forward Seth Towns, who is in his first season with the Bison after spending last year at Ohio State and the previous two seasons at Harvard, has started eight of 11 games he has appeared in. He is coming off his second double-double of the season in the win at La Salle. In that game, he scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds with three assists and two steals. His other double-double was a 26-point and 11-rebound effort in an 87-83 double-overtime victory at Mount St. Mary's on Nov. 25. For the year, he is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Junior guard Bryce Harris, who has started all 14 games for the Bison, is averaging 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 27.4 minutes of action. He is coming off a double-double in the win at La Salle, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. It was his first double-double of the season. He has reached double-figure scoring in 11 games, including a season-high 23 points twice - in the season-opener against Hampton on Nov. 6 and in the double-overtime win at Mount St. Mary's. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Howard vs. Yale picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Yale vs. Howard, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 101-66 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.