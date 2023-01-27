Who's Playing
Oakland @ Youngstown State
Current Records: Oakland 9-12; Youngstown State 15-6
What to Know
The Youngstown State Penguins will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Penguins and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Oakland will be strutting in after a win while Youngstown State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
On Saturday, Youngstown State lost to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on the road by a decisive 88-75 margin.
Meanwhile, Oakland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Titans on Monday, winning 76-67.
Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. If their 13-6 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
The Penguins are now 15-6 while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 9-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Youngstown State enters the matchup with 84.5 points per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Oakland is stumbling into the game with the 16th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oakland.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Penguins are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Oakland have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Youngstown State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Youngstown State 85 vs. Oakland 69
- Feb 09, 2022 - Youngstown State 78 vs. Oakland 71
- Jan 01, 2022 - Oakland 87 vs. Youngstown State 72
- Mar 02, 2021 - Oakland 87 vs. Youngstown State 83
- Jan 16, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Jan 15, 2021 - Oakland 82 vs. Youngstown State 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Oakland 72 vs. Youngstown State 64
- Jan 09, 2020 - Youngstown State 61 vs. Oakland 60
- Mar 06, 2019 - Oakland 88 vs. Youngstown State 84
- Jan 31, 2019 - Youngstown State 75 vs. Oakland 74
- Dec 30, 2018 - Oakland 76 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Feb 14, 2018 - Youngstown State 75 vs. Oakland 73
- Jan 10, 2018 - Oakland 95 vs. Youngstown State 82
- Mar 04, 2017 - Youngstown State 81 vs. Oakland 80
- Feb 21, 2017 - Oakland 101 vs. Youngstown State 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Oakland 90 vs. Youngstown State 76
- Feb 04, 2016 - Oakland 107 vs. Youngstown State 85
- Jan 04, 2016 - Youngstown State 100 vs. Oakland 98