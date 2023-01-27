Who's Playing

Oakland @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Oakland 9-12; Youngstown State 15-6

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Penguins and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Oakland will be strutting in after a win while Youngstown State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday, Youngstown State lost to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on the road by a decisive 88-75 margin.

Meanwhile, Oakland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Titans on Monday, winning 76-67.

Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. If their 13-6 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Penguins are now 15-6 while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 9-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Youngstown State enters the matchup with 84.5 points per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Oakland is stumbling into the game with the 16th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oakland.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Penguins are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oakland have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Youngstown State.