|
|
|MRSHL
|SFLA
Green, Davis helps Marshall beat South Florida 38-20
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Isaiah Green completed 17 of 25 passes for 221 yards, Keion Davis ran for two touchdowns and Marshall beat South Florida 38-20 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.
Green also had a touchdown run in the first quarter, while Davis' second TD - from 16 yards out - put the Thundering Herd (9-4) ahead 38-20 with 6 1/2 minutes to play.
Davis had 94 yards on 14 carries, while Brenden Knox gained 93 yards on 12 rushes - all during the first half.
Blake Barnett, slowed by shoulder and ankle injuries, replaced Chris Oladokun for South Florida 10 minutes into the game and completed 11 of 23 passes for 212 yards. Barnett, a transfer from Arizona State who also started one game for Alabama in 2016, sat out two of the Bulls' previous three games.
USF (7-6) lost the bowl game played on its regular-season home field to end the season by losing six in a row after a 7-0 start.
Green scored on an 10-yard dash and Anthony Anderson had an one-yard TD run over a 37-second span as Marshall took a 14-0 lead with 4:43 left in the first. The second score was set up by Darius Hodge's fumble recovery and 29-yard return after Barnett couldn't handle a high snap.
After USF wide receiver Tyre McCants took a direct snap and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Randall St. Felix, the Thundering Herd went up 21-7 during the final minute of the first on Knox's eight-yard TD run.
Marshall has outscored its opponent 101-39 in the first quarter this season.
Davis' 5-yard run made it 28-7 with 90 seconds left in the second.
USF got to 28-10 on Coby Weiss' 22-yard field goal four seconds before halftime.
South Florida settled for a 31-yard field goal by Weiss on a second-half opening 14-play drive.
Marshall countered with Justin Rohrwasser's 28-yard field before Barnett connected on a 33-yard scoring pass with St. Felix that cut the Bulls deficit to 31-20 late in the third.
Doc Holliday is 6-0 in bowl games as Marshall's head coach.
UP NEXT
Marshall: Green will be back next season to anchor a promising offense as the Thundering Herd try to win eight or more games for the fifth time in six years.
South Florida: Barnett returns in 2019 and being healthy could be key in the Bulls' bid for their first American Athletic Conference championship.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|503
|336
|Total Plays
|70
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|282
|92
|Rush Attempts
|44
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|221
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|15-31
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|7.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-24
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|5
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|6-46.3
|Return Yards
|114
|65
|Punts - Returns
|2-37
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-77
|3-65
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|4/4
|Extra Points
|5/5
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|282
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|503
|TOTAL YDS
|336
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Davis 24 RB
|K. Davis
|14
|94
|2
|52
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|12
|93
|1
|43
|
A. Anderson 21 RB
|A. Anderson
|9
|43
|1
|12
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|5
|36
|1
|11
|
T. Brady 8 WR
|T. Brady
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Williams 9 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brady 8 WR
|T. Brady
|5
|88
|0
|42
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|3
|51
|0
|27
|
O. Obialo 7 WR
|O. Obialo
|4
|32
|0
|11
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
M. Williams 9 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Walden 30 WR
|S. Walden
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Levias 15 TE
|A. Levias
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Hancock 37 LB
|C. Hancock
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gant 29 S
|M. Gant
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hernandez 35 LB
|F. Hernandez
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hames 94 DL
|C. Hames
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 44 DL
|D. Hodge
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Couch 6 DL
|M. Couch
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Thompson 51 DL
|M. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merrell 5 DB
|K. Merrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tyler 1 DL
|T. Tyler
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 3 DB
|C. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 21 LB
|A. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bee 91 DL
|R. Bee
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cobb 31 LB
|O. Cobb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 4 DL
|J. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 33 DL
|S. Burton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rohrwasser 16 P
|J. Rohrwasser
|1/1
|28
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|3
|44.7
|2
|53
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|1
|33.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Davis 24 RB
|K. Davis
|4
|19.3
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 9 WR
|M. Williams
|2
|18.5
|28
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|11/23
|212
|1
|0
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|1/1
|38
|1
|0
|
C. Oladokun 10 QB
|C. Oladokun
|3/5
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|11
|50
|0
|18
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|11
|26
|0
|9
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|4
|23
|0
|13
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|9
|-7
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. St. Felix 84 WR
|R. St. Felix
|6
|165
|2
|38
|
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
|S. Clerveaux
|3
|51
|0
|25
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|3
|34
|0
|27
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Phillips 15 WR
|J. Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Bronson 6 WR
|R. Bronson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 18 S
|J. Thomas
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 24 DB
|N. Roberts
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hoggins 19 DB
|R. Hoggins
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGee 2 LB
|K. McGee
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 94 DE
|K. Livingstone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilkins 23 CB
|M. Wilkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 CB
|M. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kegler 90 DT
|K. Kegler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jackson 15 LB
|V. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 56 DE
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 55 DE
|J. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Weiss 24 K
|C. Weiss
|2/2
|31
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|6
|46.3
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|3
|21.7
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
-
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
APLST
13
45
Final ESPN
-
UAB
NILL
37
13
Final ESPN
-
SDGST
OHIO
0
27
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
SFLA
38
20
Final ESPN
-
FIU
TOLEDO
0
057 O/U
-7.0
Fri 12:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
BYU
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
WAKE
0
073 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
HOU
ARMY
0
060 O/U
-5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
BUFF
TROY
0
049.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
-1.0
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BC
25BOISE
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 1:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
GATECH
0
057.5 O/U
-5.5
Wed 5:15pm ESPN
-
CAL
TCU
0
038.5 O/U
+1
Wed 9:00pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
DUKE
0
055 O/U
+4.0
Thu 1:30pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
WISC
0
047.5 O/U
+3
Thu 5:15pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
VANDY
0
055.5 O/U
-4.0
Thu 9:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
AUBURN
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Fri 1:30pm ESPN
-
16WVU
20CUSE
0
067 O/U
+1
Fri 5:15pm ESPN
-
24IOWAST
13WASHST
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Fri 9:00pm ESPN
-
SC
UVA
0
054 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
10FLA
7MICH
0
050.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
NEVADA
0
057.5 O/U
+1
Sat 1:15pm CBSSN
-
3ND
2CLEM
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1BAMA
0
080.5 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
CINCY
VATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Mon 12:00pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
PITT
0
052 O/U
+6.5
Mon 2:00pm CBS
-
MICHST
OREG
0
048 O/U
-3
Mon 3:00pm FOX
-
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
0
074.5 O/U
+8
Mon 3:45pm ESPN
-
22NWEST
17UTAH
0
046 O/U
-7
Mon 7:00pm FS1
-
NCST
19TXAM
0
058.5 O/U
-6.5
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MISSST
IOWA
0
044 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
-
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 1:00pm ABC
-
11LSU
8UCF
0
055.5 O/U
+7.5
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
-
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
-
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058 O/U
-12.5
Tue 8:45pm ESPN