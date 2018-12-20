Drive Chart
Green, Davis helps Marshall beat South Florida 38-20

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 20, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Isaiah Green completed 17 of 25 passes for 221 yards, Keion Davis ran for two touchdowns and Marshall beat South Florida 38-20 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.

Green also had a touchdown run in the first quarter, while Davis' second TD - from 16 yards out - put the Thundering Herd (9-4) ahead 38-20 with 6 1/2 minutes to play.

Davis had 94 yards on 14 carries, while Brenden Knox gained 93 yards on 12 rushes - all during the first half.

Blake Barnett, slowed by shoulder and ankle injuries, replaced Chris Oladokun for South Florida 10 minutes into the game and completed 11 of 23 passes for 212 yards. Barnett, a transfer from Arizona State who also started one game for Alabama in 2016, sat out two of the Bulls' previous three games.

USF (7-6) lost the bowl game played on its regular-season home field to end the season by losing six in a row after a 7-0 start.

Green scored on an 10-yard dash and Anthony Anderson had an one-yard TD run over a 37-second span as Marshall took a 14-0 lead with 4:43 left in the first. The second score was set up by Darius Hodge's fumble recovery and 29-yard return after Barnett couldn't handle a high snap.

After USF wide receiver Tyre McCants took a direct snap and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Randall St. Felix, the Thundering Herd went up 21-7 during the final minute of the first on Knox's eight-yard TD run.

Marshall has outscored its opponent 101-39 in the first quarter this season.

Davis' 5-yard run made it 28-7 with 90 seconds left in the second.

USF got to 28-10 on Coby Weiss' 22-yard field goal four seconds before halftime.

South Florida settled for a 31-yard field goal by Weiss on a second-half opening 14-play drive.

Marshall countered with Justin Rohrwasser's 28-yard field before Barnett connected on a 33-yard scoring pass with St. Felix that cut the Bulls deficit to 31-20 late in the third.

Doc Holliday is 6-0 in bowl games as Marshall's head coach.

UP NEXT

Marshall: Green will be back next season to anchor a promising offense as the Thundering Herd try to win eight or more games for the fifth time in six years.

South Florida: Barnett returns in 2019 and being healthy could be key in the Bulls' bid for their first American Athletic Conference championship.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:24
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
20
Touchdown 6:31
24-K.Davis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
69
yds
05:48
pos
37
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:16
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
20
Touchdown 3:23
11-B.Barnett complete to 84-R.St.Felix. 84-R.St.Felix runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
02:02
pos
31
19
Field Goal 5:25
16-J.Rohrwasser 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
54
yds
3:18
pos
31
13
Field Goal 9:22
24-C.Weiss 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
51
yds
00:00
pos
28
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:13
24-C.Weiss 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
66
yds
01:17
pos
28
10
Point After TD 1:30
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 1:37
24-K.Davis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
17
yds
01:14
pos
27
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:25
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 0:33
20-B.Knox runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:10
pos
20
7
Point After TD 2:43
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 2:50
8-T.McCants complete to 84-R.St.Felix. 84-R.St.Felix runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:53
pos
14
6
Point After TD 4:43
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 4:48
21-A.Anderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
1
plays
1
yds
00:12
pos
13
0
Point After TD 5:20
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:28
17-I.Green runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
81
yds
03:49
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 19
Rushing 12 7
Passing 12 10
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 8-15 4-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 503 336
Total Plays 70 66
Avg Gain 7.2 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 282 92
Rush Attempts 44 35
Avg Rush Yards 6.4 2.6
Net Yards Passing 221 244
Comp. - Att. 17-26 15-31
Yards Per Pass 8.5 7.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 4-24
Penalties - Yards 8-75 5-25
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 5 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-41.8 6-46.3
Return Yards 114 65
Punts - Returns 2-37 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-77 3-65
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 6/6 4/4
Extra Points 5/5 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Marshall 9-4 2173738
South Florida 7-6 7310020
SFLA +3, O/U 50
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
 221 PASS YDS 244
282 RUSH YDS 92
503 TOTAL YDS 336
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 221 0 0 142.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 2459 15 10 128.2
I. Green 17/25 221 0 0
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
X. Gaines 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Davis 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 94 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 402 3
K. Davis 14 94 2 52
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 93 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 578 4
B. Knox 12 93 1 43
A. Anderson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 310 9
A. Anderson 9 43 1 12
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 116 1
I. Green 5 36 1 11
T. Brady 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Brady 1 14 0 14
M. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
M. Williams 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brady 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 88 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
71 1002 9
T. Brady 5 88 0 42
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 213 1
X. Gaines 3 51 0 27
O. Obialo 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 505 4
O. Obialo 4 32 0 11
A. Henry 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 143 2
A. Henry 2 21 0 13
M. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 383 1
M. Williams 1 14 0 14
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 109 0
W. Johnson 1 14 0 14
S. Walden 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
S. Walden 1 1 0 1
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Green 0 0 0 0
A. Levias 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 327 3
A. Levias 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hancock 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Hancock 7-0 0.0 0
M. Gant 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
M. Gant 5-0 0.0 0
F. Hernandez 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 0.0
F. Hernandez 5-3 0.0 0
C. Hames 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
C. Hames 4-0 2.0 0
D. Hodge 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Hodge 3-0 1.0 0
M. Couch 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Couch 3-1 0.0 0
M. Thompson 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
M. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
K. Merrell 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Merrell 3-0 0.0 0
T. Tyler 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Tyler 2-1 1.0 0
C. Jackson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
A. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
N. Johnson 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Drayton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
B. Drayton 2-2 0.0 0
R. Bee 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Bee 1-2 0.0 0
O. Cobb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
O. Cobb 1-1 0.0 0
J. Young 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Young 1-0 0.0 0
S. Burton 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Burton 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rohrwasser 16 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
15/21 44/46
J. Rohrwasser 1/1 28 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. LeFevre 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
62 41.0 2
R. LeFevre 3 44.7 2 53
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 28.0 1
I. Green 1 33.0 1 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Davis 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.3 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 21.6 33 0
K. Davis 4 19.3 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 8.6 28 0
M. Williams 2 18.5 28 0
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 212 1 0 139.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 2710 12 11 131.2
B. Barnett 11/23 212 1 0
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 1 0 749.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 1 0 749.2
T. McCants 1/1 38 1 0
C. Oladokun 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 18 0 0 90.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 285 3 1 122.4
C. Oladokun 3/5 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 787 8
J. Ford 11 50 0 18
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
184 1121 9
J. Cronkrite 11 26 0 9
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 52 0
T. McCants 4 23 0 13
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 301 8
B. Barnett 9 -7 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. St. Felix 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 165 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 679 4
R. St. Felix 6 165 2 38
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 196 0
S. Clerveaux 3 51 0 25
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 540 2
M. Wilcox 3 34 0 27
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 622 3
T. McCants 1 10 0 10
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 30 0
J. Cronkrite 2 8 0 6
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 125 0
J. Phillips 0 0 0 0
R. Bronson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 281 1
R. Bronson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
G. Reaves 12-1 0.0 0
J. Thomas 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
J. Thomas 8-0 0.0 0
N. Roberts 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 3 0.0
N. Roberts 6-1 0.0 0
R. Hoggins 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
R. Hoggins 5-1 0.0 0
K. McGee 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. McGee 5-2 0.0 0
K. Livingstone 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Livingstone 3-0 0.0 0
M. Wilkins 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Wilkins 3-1 0.0 0
M. Hampton 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
M. Hampton 2-0 0.0 0
M. LaPointe 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. LaPointe 2-0 0.0 0
D. Boyles 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Boyles 2-0 0.0 0
D. Dukes 18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dukes 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kegler 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kegler 1-0 0.0 0
V. Jackson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
V. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
J. Black 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Black 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
15/18 35/39
C. Weiss 2/2 31 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
74 42.9 2
T. Schneider 6 46.3 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.7 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 26.8 27 0
B. Sanders 3 21.7 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 35 0:37 6 36 Downs
12:45 MRSHL 22 1:42 4 -6 Punt
9:17 MRSHL 19 3:49 9 81 TD
5:00 SFLA 1 0:12 1 1 TD
2:43 SFLA 35 2:10 6 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 MRSHL 32 3:08 8 -6 Punt
8:07 MRSHL 39 3:06 7 27 Punt
2:51 SFLA 17 1:14 3 17 TD
0:09 SFLA 35 0:00 1 -19 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:18 SFLA 35 3:23 9 54 FG
3:16 SFLA 35 2:13 7 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 MRSHL 36 5:48 12 64 TD
5:55 MRSHL 17 4:42 8 74
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 SFLA 29 0:35 4 1 Punt
10:54 SFLA 31 1:31 4 14 Punt
5:20 MRSHL 35 0:00 4 7 Fumble
4:43 MRSHL 35 1:53 7 65 TD
0:25 MRSHL 35 0:06 5 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:15 SFLA 3 2:04 12 78 Downs
4:08 SFLA 1 1:12 3 5 Punt
1:30 MRSHL 35 1:17 11 69 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 MRSHL 35 0:00 14 61 FG
5:25 MRSHL 35 2:02 6 72 TD
0:52 SFLA 3 0:11 6 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:24 MRSHL 35 0:24 4 -12 Punt
