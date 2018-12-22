Drive Chart
HOU
ARMY

No Text

Hopkins has 5 TDs, No. 22 Army routs Houston 70-14

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2018

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. initially ran right before cutting back the other way and eluding a tackler. He sent two other defenders sliding to the ground when he switched directions again and took off toward the end zone.

That nifty 77-yard run was one of his Armed Forces Bowl-record five rushing touchdowns as the No. 22 Black Knights overwhelmed Houston 70-14 on Saturday to reach 11 wins for the first time in program history.

''Just trying to get back to the line of scrimmage,'' Hopkins said. ''There was this huge convoy of guys right there when I was running in. ... I just felt like people were on me. I thought it was Houston, and I realized it was gray jerseys. It was a really good team win.''

The Black Knights (11-2) won their ninth consecutive game since an overtime loss at playoff team Oklahoma exactly three months earlier.

''Great, great finish to a terrific season,'' coach Jeff Monken said.

Houston (8-5) lost for the fourth time in five games since starting 7-1 and getting into the AP Top 25 poll for one week in late October. The injury-plagued Cougars suffered their most-lopsided loss in their 27 bowl games, and their biggest loss overall since a 66-10 loss at UCLA during the 1997 regular season.

''That's the hardest part to swallow, you're 7-1,'' second-year coach Major Applewhite said. ''I'm proud of the way our kids fought. I'm not proud of losing the games at the end of the season the way we lost them.''

Hopkins ran 11 times for 170 yards before coming out of the game midway through the third quarter when it was 49-7. He also completed the first 1,000-yard passing season for Army since 2007. He was 3-of-3 passing for 70 yards, including a 54-yarder that set up one of his three 1-yard TD plunges. He also had a 2-yard TD run.

Army got 507 of its 592 total yards on the ground in its highest-scoring game this season - and the most points in the program's nine bowl appearances. The Black Knights won a bowl for the third consecutive year, including last year's Armed Force Bowl over San Diego State.

On the first play of the second quarter, on Houston's first snap after Hopkins' long TD run, Cameron Jones had a 23-yard fumble return for a score after James Nachtigal forced the turnover when he sacked Clayton Tune.

While Hopkins had his left arm in a sling after the game, he said he was ''a little banged up'' and that it was just a precaution. The junior quarterback's 77-yarder on the last play of the first quarter made it 14-0.

''He did a really good job of finding an initial opening because it was almost a busted play,'' Monken said. ''It was not designed to go back that direction and he kind of skipped out of the way of a guy.''

Tune, the true freshman filling in for injured playmaker D'Eriq King, was 21-of-32 passing for 230 yards and was sacked 10 times. He was responsible for both Houston TDs, a 3-yard pass to Romello Brooker in the second quarter and a 6-yard run with 6 1/2 minutes left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Houston: The Cougars didn't have King or NFL-bound defensive tackle Ed Oliver. King, who will be back next season, was responsible for 50 touchdowns in 11 games before knee surgery. Oliver missed four games because of a bruised right knee, then skipped the bowl game to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

''I love Ed to death, but there were more issues than missing Ed,'' Applewhite said. ''Give credit to Army.''

Army: After a 10-loss season as freshmen, the Black Knights senior class won 29 games the past three seasons. They finished with back-to-back seasons of at least 10 wins. Army is an AP Top 25 team for the first time since 1996, the academy's only other 10-win season.

''I knew we had something special going on in our program,'' Monken said.

UP NEXT

Houston plays its 2019 season opener Aug. 31 at Oklahoma.

Army opens the 2019 season at home against Rice on Aug. 30.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:58
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
70
Touchdown 2:06
4-C.Thomas runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
04:19
pos
14
69
Point After TD 6:25
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
63
Touchdown 6:36
13-C.Tune scrambles runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
03:55
pos
13
63
Point After TD 10:31
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
63
Touchdown 10:38
4-C.Thomas complete to 3-J.Asberry. 3-J.Asberry runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
54
yds
00:11
pos
7
62
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:21
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
56
Touchdown 1:27
25-C.Slomka runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
35
yds
03:24
pos
7
55
Point After TD 12:09
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 12:15
8-K.Hopkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
7
48
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:51
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 0:58
32-A.Hobbs runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
79
yds
04:33
pos
7
41
Point After TD 7:24
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 7:30
8-K.Hopkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
8
yds
01:30
pos
7
34
Point After TD 10:46
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 10:51
8-K.Hopkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
70
yds
01:13
pos
7
27
Point After TD 12:04
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 12:09
13-C.Tune complete to 82-R.Brooker. 82-R.Brooker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
85
yds
02:37
pos
6
21
Point After TD 14:46
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 15:00
13-C.Tune sacked at HOU 23 for -2 yards FUMBLES (19-J.Nachtigal). 20-C.Jones runs 23 yards for a touchdown
0
plays
75
yds
0:00
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 0:15
8-K.Hopkins runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
80
yds
0:09
pos
0
13
Point After TD 3:58
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:02
8-K.Hopkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
100
yds
07:51
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 27
Rushing 10 24
Passing 11 2
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-13 7-7
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 251 592
Total Plays 73 62
Avg Gain 3.4 9.5
Net Yards Rushing 87 507
Rush Attempts 41 58
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 8.7
Net Yards Passing 164 85
Comp. - Att. 21-32 4-4
Yards Per Pass 5.1 21.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 9-66 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-33 7-60
Touchdowns 2 10
Rushing TDs 1 8
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-39.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 162 48
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-39
Kickoffs - Returns 7-162 2-9
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 10/10
Extra Points 2/2 10/10
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Houston 8-5 070714
Army West Point 11-2 1428141470
ARMY -6.5, O/U 57
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
 164 PASS YDS 85
87 RUSH YDS 507
251 TOTAL YDS 592
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Tune 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 230 1 0 136.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.4% 795 8 2 126.6
C. Tune 21/32 230 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 868 5
P. Carr 9 52 0 16
T. Williams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 244 1
T. Williams 6 16 0 4
C. Tune 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 53 1
C. Tune 19 16 1 21
K. Justice 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 149 1
K. Justice 2 7 0 5
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 126 2
M. Stevenson 3 5 0 11
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
K. Corbin 1 1 0 1
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 74 0
B. Smith 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
75 1019 9
M. Stevenson 8 72 0 18
R. Brooker 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 409 7
R. Brooker 4 45 1 17
C. Lark 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 539 5
C. Lark 3 30 0 15
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 691 10
K. Corbin 1 22 0 22
J. Singleton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 285 2
J. Singleton 1 20 0 20
T. Mark 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 99 2
T. Mark 1 15 0 15
R. Singleton 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 221 3
R. Singleton 2 13 0 8
C. Trahan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Trahan 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Egbule 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 2 0.0
E. Egbule 9-0 0.0 0
R. Brown 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
R. Brown 8-0 0.0 0
G. Spreewell 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
G. Spreewell 7-1 0.0 0
A. Robinson 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
A. Robinson 6-6 0.0 0
D. Anderson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
D. Anderson 5-0 0.0 0
L. Godfrey 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Godfrey 3-0 0.0 0
Jo. Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Jo. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
N. Watkins 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
N. Watkins 2-0 0.0 0
A. Myers 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Myers 2-0 0.0 0
J. Carmouche 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
J. Carmouche 2-4 0.0 0
G. Stuard 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Stuard 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Kirven 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Kirven 2-0 0.0 0
W. Smith III 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
W. Smith III 1-2 0.0 0
D. Gilbert 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gilbert 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
B. Young 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Young 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/9 72/72
D. Witherspoon 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Roy 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 42.1 1
D. Roy 5 39.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 25.4 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 22.4 37 0
M. Stevenson 5 25.4 37 0
P. Eichenberger 89 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
P. Eichenberger 1 4.0 4 0
G. Stuard 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
G. Stuard 1 31.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 70 0 0 296.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 1026 6 3 162.3
K. Hopkins Jr. 3/3 70 0 0
C. Thomas 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 1 0 556.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 15 1 0 185.3
C. Thomas 1/1 15 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 170 5
SEASON ATT YDS TD
208 1017 17
K. Hopkins Jr. 11 170 5 77
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
221 956 14
D. Woolfolk 11 71 0 32
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 222 1
J. Asberry 5 63 0 34
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 97 1
A. Hobbs IV 6 61 1 24
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 330 2
A. Davidson 7 59 0 13
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 324 5
C. Slomka 5 26 1 11
C. Thomas 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 306 3
C. Thomas 6 24 1 20
S. McCoy 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 65 0
S. McCoy 4 17 0 6
R. Bolton 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
R. Bolton 2 8 0 5
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 53 0
M. Hancock 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Cline 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 69 0
K. Cline 1 54 0 54
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 219 4
J. Asberry 2 22 1 15
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Woolfolk 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Nachtigal 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-3 0 3.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-3 0 3.5
J. Nachtigal 15-3 3.5 0
J. Gibson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Gibson 7-1 0.0 0
C. Christiansen 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Christiansen 6-0 0.0 0
C. Ramirez 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Ramirez 4-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
J. Sharp 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Sharp 4-0 0.0 0
J. McClinton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 1.0
J. McClinton 4-1 1.0 0
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Riley 2-0 0.0 0
R. Wright 77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Wright 2-1 0.0 0
M. Regan 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Regan 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bourdeau 2-0 0.0 0
E. Patterson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
E. Patterson 2-0 1.0 0
W. Oyetuga 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
W. Oyetuga 1-1 1.0 0
K. Brinson 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
K. Brinson 1-1 1.5 0
M. Williams 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. McDuffie 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. McDuffie 1-0 1.0 0
J. Stephenson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Stephenson 0-1 0.5 0
R. Stoddard II 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Stoddard II 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ellington 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Ellington 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Abercrombie 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 10/10
SEASON FG XP
8/9 46/46
J. Abercrombie 0/0 0 10/10 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Hayes 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
C. Hayes 2 4.5 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Miranda 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
A. Miranda 1 39.0 39 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 35 3:00 9 18 Punt
3:58 ARMY 35 2:17 8 50 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 ARMY 35 0:00 2 75 Fumble
14:46 ARMY 35 2:37 12 77 TD
10:46 ARMY 35 1:46 5 -22 Punt
7:24 ARMY 35 1:19 7 -5 Punt
0:51 ARMY 35 0:42 7 35 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 ARMY 35 2:47 9 35 Punt
5:39 HOU 29 0:40 4 6 Downs
1:21 ARMY 35 0:35 5 19 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:31 ARMY 35 3:55 14 71 TD
1:58 ARMY 35 1:20 6 27
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 ARMY 20 7:51 14 80 TD
1:00 ARMY 20 0:45 2 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 HOU 35 1:13 5 62 TD
9:00 HOU 8 1:30 3 8 TD
5:31 ARMY 31 4:33 10 69 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 HOU 35 0:00 6 65 TD
9:16 ARMY 4 2:54 8 78 Fumble
4:51 HOU 35 3:24 6 35 TD
0:41 ARMY 46 0:11 8 54 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:25 HOU 35 4:19 8 65 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores