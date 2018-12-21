|
Perfect Wilson helps BYU beat W. Michigan in Potato Bowl
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Zach Wilson set a BYU record and tied the NCAA bowl mark with 18-for-18 passing, throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars' 49-18 victory over Western Michigan on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Selected the game MVP, Wilson tied the NCAA bowl record for completion percentage set by Riley Skinner at 11 for 11 for Wake Forest in the 2008 EagleBank Bowl.
''I've been trying to let Zach loose for a long time now,'' BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. ''I think an aggressive style of offense is what we need. This was really good for us to see that we could win a game when a team commits to stopping the run against us.''
Down 10-7 at halftime, BYU (7-6) scored 28 points in the third quarter. Wilson connected with Aleva Hifo for a 70-yard scoring strike, and Riley Burt had a 37-yard touchdown run in the quarter.
Western Michigan (7-6) rolled up 192 yards of offense in the first half, then managed only 41 yards on 18 plays in the decisive third quarter.
''I thought our defense did a great job of keeping us in it,'' Western Michigan coach Tim Lester said. ''Once they got a lead on us, they got after our secondary pretty good. We knew this game was going to be about which quarterback could get into a rhythm, we said that all week, and (Wilson) got comfortable.''
THE TAKEAWAY
BYU: Wilson showed that the future is bright for BYU with him under center. And with seven starters returning on a unit that finished the regular season ranked 18th in total defense, BYU will have high expectations.
Wilson, who has no plans to take a break to serve an LDS mission, is the cornerstone for future success. After taking over as the starter midway through the season, he finished his freshman campaign with 1,587 passing yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 221 more. That bodes well for BYU to build continuity on offense, which has had a revolving door at the quarterback position over the past three seasons.
Western Michigan: The Broncos have plenty of work to do to get back to the zenith of their 2016 success that ended with a Cotton Bowl berth, but the building blocks are in place. Jon Wassink, who started the season at quarterback before suffering a season-ending foot injury, will return along with leading rusher LeVante Bellamy.
The defense is also in good shape, returning eight starters that include defensive leaders Drake Spears and Alex Grace, who finished first and second, respectively, on the team in tackles.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-21
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|301
|474
|Total Plays
|76
|52
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|132
|Rush Attempts
|39
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|163
|342
|Comp. - Att.
|20-37
|19-19
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|18.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-12
|3-16
|Penalties - Yards
|5-37
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-32.0
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|88
|92
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-88
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Kicking
|2/2
|7/7
|Extra Points
|1/1
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|163
|PASS YDS
|342
|
|
|138
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|474
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bogan 32 RB
|J. Bogan
|13
|62
|1
|33
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|15
|56
|0
|9
|
C. Brown 28 RB
|C. Brown
|4
|15
|0
|5
|
K. Eleby 9 QB
|K. Eleby
|7
|5
|1
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Eskridge 7 WR
|D. Eskridge
|2
|61
|0
|54
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|6
|45
|0
|14
|
K. Watson 13 WR
|K. Watson
|5
|34
|0
|13
|
C. Brown 28 RB
|C. Brown
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
J. Bogan 32 RB
|J. Bogan
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Arnett 8 WR
|T. Arnett
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Ricci 15 TE
|G. Ricci
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Sanders 83 WR
|L. Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 87 WR
|J. Reed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Tranquill 2 DB
|J. Tranquill
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moment 56 LB
|C. Moment
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Curtis 3 DB
|A. Curtis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spears 20 LB
|D. Spears
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Claiborne 21 DB
|S. Claiborne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grace 34 LB
|A. Grace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Assoua 33 DL
|E. Assoua
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. McCabe 93 DL
|W. McCabe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 DB
|A. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holley 53 DL
|R. Holley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Taylor 13 DB
|H. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. French 66 DL
|W. French
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 57 DL
|A. Fayad
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Balabani 58 DL
|A. Balabani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Motz 41 LB
|T. Motz
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Riddle 4 QB
|C. Riddle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Guillory 98 DL
|K. Guillory
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Watson 13 WR
|K. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Peddie 47 K
|G. Peddie
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|6
|32.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Burt 34 RB
|R. Burt
|13
|110
|1
|37
|
Z. Wilson 11 QB
|Z. Wilson
|10
|23
|0
|11
|
Br. El-Bakri 35 RB
|Br. El-Bakri
|4
|6
|1
|2
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
|D. Ghanwoloku
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
T. Allgeier 45 RB
|T. Allgeier
|3
|-11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Collie 3 WR
|D. Collie
|6
|124
|2
|41
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|2
|85
|1
|70
|
N. Pau'u 84 WR
|N. Pau'u
|2
|57
|0
|48
|
M. Bushman 89 TE
|M. Bushman
|4
|52
|0
|19
|
D. Holker 32 TE
|D. Holker
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
T. Allgeier 45 RB
|T. Allgeier
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Takitaki 16 LB
|S. Takitaki
|12-7
|1.0
|0
|
Ad. Pulsipher 41 LB
|Ad. Pulsipher
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Br. El-Bakri 93 DL
|Br. El-Bakri
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jacobson 25 RB
|T. Jacobson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pili 52 DL
|T. Pili
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 1 DB
|T. Warner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sandlin 46 LB
|R. Sandlin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Powell 28 DB
|S. Powell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shelton 18 DB
|M. Shelton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lee 11 DB
|A. Lee
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
|D. Ghanwoloku
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taliauli 54 DL
|M. Taliauli
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Ellis 30 DB
|K. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaluhiokalani 94 DL
|K. Kaluhiokalani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Criddle 17 DB
|M. Criddle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 36 DB
|D. Mandell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 47 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 57 DL
|A. Tofa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Southam 20 K
|S. Southam
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jacobson 25 RB
|T. Jacobson
|2
|22.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Shelton 18 DB
|M. Shelton
|2
|10.5
|15
|0
