Drive Chart
WMICH
BYU

No Text

Perfect Wilson helps BYU beat W. Michigan in Potato Bowl

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Zach Wilson set a BYU record and tied the NCAA bowl mark with 18-for-18 passing, throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars' 49-18 victory over Western Michigan on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Selected the game MVP, Wilson tied the NCAA bowl record for completion percentage set by Riley Skinner at 11 for 11 for Wake Forest in the 2008 EagleBank Bowl.

''I've been trying to let Zach loose for a long time now,'' BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. ''I think an aggressive style of offense is what we need. This was really good for us to see that we could win a game when a team commits to stopping the run against us.''

Down 10-7 at halftime, BYU (7-6) scored 28 points in the third quarter. Wilson connected with Aleva Hifo for a 70-yard scoring strike, and Riley Burt had a 37-yard touchdown run in the quarter.

Western Michigan (7-6) rolled up 192 yards of offense in the first half, then managed only 41 yards on 18 plays in the decisive third quarter.

''I thought our defense did a great job of keeping us in it,'' Western Michigan coach Tim Lester said. ''Once they got a lead on us, they got after our secondary pretty good. We knew this game was going to be about which quarterback could get into a rhythm, we said that all week, and (Wilson) got comfortable.''

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: Wilson showed that the future is bright for BYU with him under center. And with seven starters returning on a unit that finished the regular season ranked 18th in total defense, BYU will have high expectations.

Wilson, who has no plans to take a break to serve an LDS mission, is the cornerstone for future success. After taking over as the starter midway through the season, he finished his freshman campaign with 1,587 passing yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 221 more. That bodes well for BYU to build continuity on offense, which has had a revolving door at the quarterback position over the past three seasons.

Western Michigan: The Broncos have plenty of work to do to get back to the zenith of their 2016 success that ended with a Cotton Bowl berth, but the building blocks are in place. Jon Wassink, who started the season at quarterback before suffering a season-ending foot injury, will return along with leading rusher LeVante Bellamy.

The defense is also in good shape, returning eight starters that include defensive leaders Drake Spears and Alex Grace, who finished first and second, respectively, on the team in tackles.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:07
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
18
49
Touchdown 4:12
35-B.El-Bakri runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:25
pos
18
48
Two Point Conversion 7:37
9-K.Eleby complete to 87-J.Reed. 87-J.Reed to BYU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
18
42
Touchdown 7:40
9-K.Eleby runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:58
pos
16
42
Point After TD 11:38
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 11:45
11-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
54
yds
01:46
pos
10
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:47
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 2:51
5-D.Ghanwoloku runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
34
yds
01:15
pos
10
34
Point After TD 5:04
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 5:15
11-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
63
yds
00:48
pos
10
27
Point After TD 7:29
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 7:37
34-R.Burt runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
74
yds
01:27
pos
10
20
Point After TD 13:14
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 13:20
11-Z.Wilson complete to 3-D.Collie. 3-D.Collie runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
79
yds
00:00
pos
10
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:39
47-G.Peddie 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
51
yds
01:10
pos
10
7
Point After TD 3:07
47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:19
32-J.Bogan runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
40
yds
01:48
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:20
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 2:25
11-Z.Wilson complete to 3-D.Collie. 3-D.Collie runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
27
yds
00:43
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 22
Rushing 6 7
Passing 8 12
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 8-21 3-6
4th Down Conv 2-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 301 474
Total Plays 76 52
Avg Gain 4.0 9.1
Net Yards Rushing 138 132
Rush Attempts 39 33
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 4.0
Net Yards Passing 163 342
Comp. - Att. 20-37 19-19
Yards Per Pass 4.4 18.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-12 3-16
Penalties - Yards 5-37 6-55
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-32.0 2-43.5
Return Yards 88 92
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-21
Kickoffs - Returns 5-88 2-45
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-26
Kicking 2/2 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Michigan 7-6 0100818
BYU 7-6 70281449
BYU -10.5, O/U 51.5
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 163 PASS YDS 342
138 RUSH YDS 132
301 TOTAL YDS 474
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Eleby 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 175 0 1 90.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.6% 1092 4 3 129.9
K. Eleby 20/36 175 0 1
A. Mussat 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Mussat 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bogan 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
169 764 16
J. Bogan 13 62 1 33
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
205 1228 6
L. Bellamy 15 56 0 9
C. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 352 0
C. Brown 4 15 0 5
K. Eleby 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 -27 3
K. Eleby 7 5 1 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Eskridge 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 776 3
D. Eskridge 2 61 0 54
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 185 1
L. Bellamy 6 45 0 14
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 330 2
K. Watson 5 34 0 13
C. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 75 0
C. Brown 3 13 0 6
J. Bogan 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Bogan 2 10 0 7
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 170 1
J. Hall 1 7 0 7
T. Arnett 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
T. Arnett 1 5 0 5
G. Ricci 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 392 3
G. Ricci 0 0 0 0
L. Sanders 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
L. Sanders 0 0 0 0
J. Reed 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 797 8
J. Reed 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Tranquill 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
J. Tranquill 6-2 0.0 0
C. Moment 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
C. Moment 4-1 0.5 0
A. Curtis 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
A. Curtis 3-0 0.0 0
D. Spears 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
D. Spears 3-1 0.0 0
S. Claiborne 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Claiborne 3-0 0.0 0
A. Grace 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Grace 3-0 0.0 0
E. Assoua 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
E. Assoua 3-0 1.0 0
W. McCabe 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. McCabe 2-1 0.0 0
A. Thomas 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
A. Thomas 2-2 0.0 0
R. Holley 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Holley 2-0 0.0 0
H. Taylor 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
H. Taylor 2-1 0.0 0
T. Hayward 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hayward 1-0 0.0 0
W. French 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. French 1-1 0.0 0
A. Fayad 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
A. Fayad 1-3 0.5 0
A. Balabani 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Balabani 1-0 0.0 0
T. Motz 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
T. Motz 1-1 0.5 0
C. Riddle 4 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Riddle 0-1 0.0 0
K. Guillory 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Guillory 0-1 0.5 0
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Watson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Peddie 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/13 39/42
G. Peddie 1/1 37 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 37.3 1
N. Mihalic 6 32.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 18.9 25 0
C. Brown 4 20.0 25 0
P. Lupro 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
P. Lupro 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 317 4 0 321.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 1578 12 3 157.2
Z. Wilson 18/18 317 4 0
T. Mangum 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 41 0 0 444.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61% 1104 5 4 115.1
T. Mangum 1/1 41 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 110 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 323 2
R. Burt 13 110 1 37
Z. Wilson 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 221 2
Z. Wilson 10 23 0 11
Br. El-Bakri 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 1
Br. El-Bakri 4 6 1 2
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 129 2
A. Hifo 1 5 0 5
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
D. Ghanwoloku 1 1 1 1
T. Allgeier 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
T. Allgeier 3 -11 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Collie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 124 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 277 3
D. Collie 6 124 2 41
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 358 2
A. Hifo 2 85 1 70
N. Pau'u 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 216 1
N. Pau'u 2 57 0 48
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 511 2
M. Bushman 4 52 0 19
D. Holker 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 235 1
D. Holker 1 20 0 20
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 337 3
T. Shumway 2 18 0 13
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 69 1
D. Milne 1 5 1 5
T. Allgeier 45 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
T. Allgeier 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Takitaki 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-7 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-7 0 1.0
S. Takitaki 12-7 1.0 0
Ad. Pulsipher 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Ad. Pulsipher 5-0 0.0 0
Br. El-Bakri 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Br. El-Bakri 4-0 0.0 0
T. Jacobson 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
T. Jacobson 4-2 0.0 0
T. Pili 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Pili 4-0 0.0 0
T. Warner 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Warner 3-0 0.0 0
R. Sandlin 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
R. Sandlin 2-0 0.0 0
S. Powell 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Powell 2-1 0.0 0
M. Shelton 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Shelton 2-0 0.0 0
A. Lee 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
A. Lee 2-1 0.0 1
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Ghanwoloku 2-1 0.0 0
U. Leiataua 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
U. Leiataua 1-0 0.0 0
M. Taliauli 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Taliauli 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Dawe 1-1 0.0 0
L. Fauatea 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
L. Fauatea 1-1 1.5 0
K. Ellis 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kaluhiokalani 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kaluhiokalani 1-0 0.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
K. Tonga 1-1 0.5 0
M. Criddle 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Criddle 1-0 0.0 0
D. Mandell 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mandell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kaufusi 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kaufusi 1-0 0.0 0
A. Tofa 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Tofa 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Southam 20 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
11/16 42/44
S. Southam 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Almond 26 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
55 40.3 0
R. Almond 1 40.0 0 40
D. Jones 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 38.8 1
D. Jones 1 47.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Jacobson 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.3 23 0
T. Jacobson 2 22.5 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Shelton 18 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 7.1 15 0
M. Shelton 2 10.5 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 35 6:46 15 45 Downs
5:36 WMICH 14 2:28 4 4 Punt
2:20 BYU 35 1:55 6 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:31 WMICH 47 2:31 6 14 Punt
5:07 BYU 40 1:48 4 40 TD
1:49 WMICH 29 1:10 10 51 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 BYU 35 3:32 8 22 Punt
7:29 BYU 35 0:54 4 0 Fumble
5:04 BYU 35 0:00 3 33 INT
2:47 BYU 35 2:27 12 34 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 BYU 35 3:58 10 65 TD
4:07 BYU 35 1:25 4 5 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:30 BYU 20 1:35 4 19 Punt
3:08 WMICH 27 0:43 2 27 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 BYU 22 4:01 9 33 Downs
7:54 BYU 15 2:28 7 25 Fumble
3:07 WMICH 35 1:11 5 12 Punt
0:29 WMICH 35 0:05 2 -10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 WMICH 35 0:00 6 69 TD
9:04 BYU 26 1:27 4 74 TD
6:03 BYU 37 0:48 2 63 TD
4:06 WMICH 32 1:15 4 32 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 BYU 46 1:46 4 54 TD
7:37 WMICH 35 3:25 8 65 TD
2:37 BYU 32 1:40 4 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • TULANE
    LALAF

    41
    24

    Final CBSSN


  • UTAHST
    NTEXAS

    52
    13

    Final ESPN


  • ARIZST
    21FRESNO

    20
    31

    Final ABC


  • GAS
    EMICH

    23
    21

    Final ESPN


  • MTSU
    APLST

    13
    45

    Final ESPN


  • UAB
    NILL

    37
    13

    Final ESPN


  • SDGST
    OHIO

    0
    27

    Final ESPN


  • MRSHL
    SFLA

    38
    20

    Final ESPN


  • FIU
    TOLEDO

    35
    32

    Final ESPN


  • WMICH
    BYU

    18
    49

    Final ESPN


  • MEMP
    WAKE

    0
    0
    72 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • HOU
    ARMY

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    -6
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • BUFF
    TROY

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    +1
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • LATECH
    HAWAII

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    -1.0
    Sat 10:30pm ESPN


  • BC
    25BOISE

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -2
    Wed 1:30pm ESPN


  • MINN
    GATECH

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -5.5
    Wed 5:15pm ESPN


  • CAL
    TCU

    0
    0
    38.5 O/U
    +1
    Wed 9:00pm ESPN


  • TEMPLE
    DUKE

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +3.5
    Thu 1:30pm ESPN


  • MIAMI
    WISC

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    +3
    Thu 5:15pm ESPN


  • BAYLOR
    VANDY

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -4.0
    Thu 9:00pm ESPN


  • PURDUE
    AUBURN

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -3.5
    Fri 1:30pm ESPN


  • 16WVU
    20CUSE

    0
    0
    67 O/U
    -1
    Fri 5:15pm ESPN


  • 24IOWAST
    13WASHST

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -3.5
    Fri 9:00pm ESPN


  • SC
    UVA

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • 10FLA
    7MICH

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • ARKST
    NEVADA

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +1
    Sat 1:15pm CBSSN


  • 3ND
    2CLEM

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 4:00pm ESPN


  • 4OKLA
    1BAMA

    0
    0
    80.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 8:00pm ESPN


  • CINCY
    VATECH

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +6
    Mon 12:00pm ESPN


  • STNFRD
    PITT

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    +6.5
    Mon 2:00pm CBS


  • MICHST
    OREG

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -3
    Mon 3:00pm FOX


  • 23MIZZOU
    OKLAST

    0
    0
    74.5 O/U
    +8
    Mon 3:45pm ESPN


  • 22NWEST
    17UTAH

    0
    0
    46 O/U
    -7
    Mon 7:00pm FS1


  • NCST
    19TXAM

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Mon 7:30pm ESPN


  • 18MISSST
    IOWA

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    +7
    Tue 12:00pm ESP2


  • 14UK
    12PSU

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Tue 1:00pm ABC


  • 11LSU
    8UCF

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +7.5
    Tue 1:00pm ESPN


  • 9WASH
    6OHIOST

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -6.5
    Tue 5:00pm ESPN


  • 15TEXAS
    5UGA

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -12.5
    Tue 8:45pm ESPN
NCAA FB Scores