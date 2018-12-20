Drive Chart
Ohio wins Frisco Bowl for Solich, oldest head coach in FBS

  Dec 20, 2018

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Ohio running back A.J. Ouellette doesn't think of Frank Solich as the oldest head coach in FBS. He sees him as the guy who stuck around a smaller program long enough to run it for going on 15 years.

Ouellette gave Solich and the Bobcats a little something to build on in his final game.

The senior had his fourth straight 100-yard game with 164 yards rushing, quarterback Nathan Rourke accounted for all three touchdowns and Ohio rolled to a 27-0 victory over San Diego State in the drizzly Frisco Bowl on Wednesday night.

Ohio (9-4) finished with six wins in seven games and won a second straight bowl game under Solich, who became the oldest head coach in FBS at 74 before bowl season when 79-year-old Bill Snyder retired at Kansas State.

''To have him a little older than most coaches, young coaches are at a school a couple of years and they leave,'' said Ouellette, who finished among Ohio's career rushing leaders with 3,784 yards. ''Him being there 14 years, we've just been lucky that he stayed around.''

Solich spent 19 years on Tom Osborne's staff at Nebraska before replacing the coach at his alma mater in 1998.

After six years in charge of the Cornhuskers, Solich was forced out following a 9-3 season, a year after a 7-7 record that ended a streak of 40 straight winning seasons. A year later, he took the Ohio job and has taken the Bobcats to 10 bowls in 14 seasons.

''I feel like I still have a lot of energy,'' Solich said. ''I still feel like I communicate well with players and coaches. I'm not feeling like the oldest coach, at least not tonight.''

San Diego State was shut out in a bowl for the first time since its first postseason appearance - a 53-0 loss to Hardin-Simmons in the 1948 Harbor Bowl at long-since-demolished Balboa Stadium in San Diego.

The Aztecs had 44 of their 287 yards on one run by Juwan Washington while losing a fourth straight game in a season for the first time in eight years under coach Rocky Long. The fourth-best run defense in FBS gave up a season-high 215 yards rushing to Ohio.

San Diego State's first meeting with Ohio was its first loss in 15 games against Mid-American Conference teams. The 27-point margin ended a streak of 10 straight games decided by single digits for the Aztecs, which the school said was the longest such streak since at least 1980.

''I think you have to look at everything you do, from the top on down,'' Long said. ''We can delve into this as deep as you want. And we're evaluating everything in our program. And it might be nothing but we don't have one big-time player. That might be the difference.''

THE TAKEAWAY

San Diego State: Long is one of five current coaches to lead his team to a bowl in each of his first eight seasons. The Aztecs, who have been to nine straight bowls, are 3-5 in the postseason under Long with consecutive losses in the Dallas area. Army was a 42-35 winner in last year's Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth.

Ohio: The Bobcats have a 1-1 postseason record in Texas, getting even 56 years after losing to West Texas State 15-14 in the school's first bowl appearance in the 1962 Sun Bowl in El Paso. The school's only other game in Texas was in nearby Denton, a 31-30 double-overtime win against North Texas in 2009.

ROURKE'S TOUCHDOWNS

Light rain that fell throughout the first half didn't seem to bother Rourke. The junior fooled the entire San Diego State defense with a fake handoff to Ouellette and ran untouched 9 yards around left end to cap a 15-play drive for a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

Rourke's other scoring run was from 11 yards before halftime, and he threw a 35-yard TD to a wide-open Andrew Meyer near the goal line on a flea-flicker from Ouellette in the fourth quarter. Rourke was 10 of 22 for 206 yards passing with 44 yards rushing.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Standout LB Kyahva Tezino is eligible to enter the NFL draft, so his decision will go a long toward determining the Aztecs' hopes of getting back to 10 wins after a two-year streak ended. San Diego State opens at home against Weber State on Aug. 31.

Ohio: Solich's 15th season should be the third as a starter for Rourke, who is losing his top running back in Ouellette and three of his offensive linemen. The Bobcats open at home against Rhode Island on Aug. 31.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:41
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
27
Touchdown 12:52
12-N.Rourke complete to 9-A.Meyer. 9-A.Meyer runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
56
yds
01:59
pos
0
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:46
2-L.Zervos 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
56
yds
00:00
pos
0
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:07
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 0:14
12-N.Rourke scrambles runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
43
yds
01:01
pos
0
16
Point After TD 7:57
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 8:03
12-N.Rourke runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
72
yds
06:57
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:56
2-L.Zervos 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
66
yds
06:23
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 21
Rushing 10 10
Passing 8 10
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 6-15 6-11
4th Down Conv 2-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 274 427
Total Plays 62 62
Avg Gain 4.4 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 153 222
Rush Attempts 36 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 5.6
Net Yards Passing 121 205
Comp. - Att. 12-26 10-22
Yards Per Pass 4.7 9.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-13 1-1
Penalties - Yards 4-35 0-0
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 3-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-38.4 1-37.0
Return Yards 84 35
Punts - Returns 1-0 2-31
Kickoffs - Returns 5-84 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-4
Kicking 0/0 5/5
Extra Points 0/0 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Diego State 7-6 00000
Ohio 9-4 3143727
OHIO -2, O/U 47.5
Toyota Stadium Frisco, TX
 121 PASS YDS 205
153 RUSH YDS 222
274 TOTAL YDS 427
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.8% 126 0 1 81.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.6% 1651 10 6 123.2
R. Agnew 11/24 126 0 1
C. Chapman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 8 0 0 83.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.3% 782 4 1 143.7
C. Chapman 1/2 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 129 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
199 999 10
J. Washington 19 129 0 44
C. Chapman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 -14 0
C. Chapman 5 14 0 9
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 0
K. Williams 1 11 0 11
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 141 0
R. Agnew 7 10 0 9
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 137 1
J. Byrd 1 3 0 3
F. Trevillion 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
F. Trevillion 3 -14 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Richardson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 58 0
I. Richardson 3 58 0 30
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 113 0
K. Smith 2 25 0 18
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 178 2
P. Houston 2 15 0 11
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 73 0
J. Washington 3 14 0 8
E. Kothe 96 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 78 0
E. Kothe 1 12 0 12
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Bellinger 1 10 0 10
I. Lessard 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 1
I. Lessard 0 0 0 0
F. Trevillion 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 598 3
F. Trevillion 0 0 0 0
I. Macklin 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 0
I. Macklin 0 0 0 0
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 136 1
B. Busbee 0 0 0 0
T. Wilson Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 362 3
T. Wilson Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Baldwin 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
P. Baldwin 8-1 0.0 1
Tr. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
Tr. Thompson 5-2 0.0 0
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Tezino 5-2 0.0 0
R. Lakalaka 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 1.0
R. Lakalaka 4-2 1.0 0
T. Hawkins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Hawkins 4-1 0.0 0
R. Smith 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 2 0.0
Ta. Thompson 3-2 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. Aleki 3-3 0.0 0
D. Moore 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Moore 2-1 0.0 0
K. Woods 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Woods 2-0 0.0 0
A. Luke 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Luke 2-1 0.0 0
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Cheatum 1-0 0.0 0
K. Banks 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
D. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cassidy 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Cassidy 0-1 0.0 0
L. Barcoo 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
L. Barcoo 0-1 0.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. McDonald 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
68 41.8 0
B. Heicklen 5 38.4 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 16.8 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 20.6 23 0
J. Washington 5 16.8 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Binkley 30 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 6.9 0 0
G. Binkley 1 0.0 0 0
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 206 1 1 130.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 2434 23 8 156.3
N. Rourke 10/22 206 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Ouellette 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 164 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
213 1306 12
A. Ouellette 29 164 0 15
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 44 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
134 860 15
N. Rourke 9 44 2 13
P. White 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 1
P. White 1 14 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. White 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 987 9
P. White 4 90 0 54
A. Meyer 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 505 5
A. Meyer 2 60 1 35
A. Ouellette 45 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 212 2
A. Ouellette 2 33 0 18
C. Odom 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 418 2
C. Odom 1 14 0 14
C. Brown 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 84 1
C. Brown 1 9 0 9
E. Ball 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Ball 0 0 0 0
J. Buckner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 104 1
J. Buckner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Croutch 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 2 1.5
E. Croutch 8-3 1.5 0
J. Hagan 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
J. Hagan 4-2 0.0 0
J. Dorsa 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Dorsa 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hudson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Hudson 3-0 0.0 0
A. Payne 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Payne 2-1 0.0 0
K. Nelson 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
K. Nelson 2-1 0.0 0
T. Gullett 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Gullett 2-0 0.0 0
R. Luehrman 88 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Luehrman 2-0 0.0 0
E. Popp 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Popp 2-1 0.0 0
P. White 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. White 1-0 0.0 0
D. Conner 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Conner 1-0 0.0 0
B. Arp 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
B. Arp 1-1 0.5 0
I. Motley 41 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
I. Motley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Mitchell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
X. Motley 42 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Motley 1-0 0.0 0
W. Evans 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
C. Baker 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hampton 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
J. Hampton 1-1 0.0 0
A. Floyd 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Floyd 1-0 0.0 1
M. Brooks 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
M. Brooks 1-1 0.0 0
J. Gregory 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Gregory 1-0 0.0 0
K. Berger 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Berger 0-1 0.0 0
A. Conrad 84 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.5
A. Conrad 0-2 0.5 0
A. Ogun-Semore 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Ogun-Semore 0-1 0.0 0
K. Thompson 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
S. McKnight 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. McKnight 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Zervos 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
13/17 68/68
L. Zervos 2/2 30 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Farkas 5 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 43.4 1
M. Farkas 1 37.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nelson 23 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 12.7 30 1
K. Nelson 1 30.0 30 0
P. White 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 3.1 1 0
P. White 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 35 5:33 10 23 Fumble
2:24 OHIO 35 2:04 5 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:57 OHIO 35 0:52 4 -3 Punt
2:12 SDGST 20 0:45 4 3 Punt
0:07 OHIO 35 0:00 3 11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 OHIO 35 5:42 13 49 Fumble
2:11 SDGST 13 2:03 6 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 OHIO 35 6:20 14 73 Downs
2:40 SDGST 18 2:19 10 -14 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:19 OHIO 21 6:23 11 66 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 28 6:57 15 72 TD
6:25 OHIO 31 3:33 7 -11 INT
1:15 SDGST 43 1:01 5 43 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 SDGST 35 0:00 7 56 FG
5:50 OHIO 16 3:33 8 34 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 OHIO 44 1:59 4 56 TD
6:15 OHIO 17 2:53 7 57 Fumble
