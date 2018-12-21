Drive Chart
FIU
TOLEDO

No Text

Anthony Jones rushes for 3 scores, FIU beats Toledo 35-32

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) FIU fumbled away the opening kickoff, gave up a touchdown 23 seconds into the game and found itself trailing by double digits by the end of the first quarter.

They needed a comeback.

And Anthony Jones might know more about comebacks than anyone on the FIU roster.

Jones - one of two FIU players who were victims of a drive-by shooting in September - rushed for three touchdowns, including the clincher with 41 seconds remaining as the Panthers topped Toledo 35-32 on Friday in the Bahamas Bowl. Jones tied a school record with the three scores, and FIU (9-4) set a school record with its ninth win of the season.

''I'm extremely happy for my teammates, these seniors, all my coaches, the support staff at FIU, they were all behind me the whole time,'' Jones said. ''I've been extremely blessed by the man above.''

Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller were shot in the city of Opa-locka, Florida - just north of downtown Miami - on the afternoon of Sept. 6. The alleged gunman is in custody and is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Miller was hit in the arm; Jones was shot in the back and the bullet exited just under his eye. He lost about 20 pounds in the days afterward, during which he was fed by tube.

''This is a gift from God,'' FIU coach Butch Davis said.

Eli Peters had three touchdown passes and threw for 264 yards for Toledo (7-6), which fell in a bowl game for the third consecutive year. Jon'Vea Johnson had two of those TD grabs, and Diontae Johnson had six catches for 98 yards and a score for the Rockets.

It was FIU's second bowl victory. The other came in 2010 - also against Toledo.

''It's been an up and down year,'' Toledo coach Jason Candle said. ''It has had its highlights, and its moments where we weren't so good. Consistency is everything in college football. ... You have to be really consistent, really good at what you do for the long haul and there were times this year that we didn't handle that so well.''

Jones scored on runs of 6, 30 and 18 yards for the Panthers. Sterling Palmer caught a touchdown pass and Maurice Alexander rushed for another score for FIU.

Christian Alexander completed 17 of 26 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown for FIU. The Panthers got a huge fourth-down conversion on a pass hauled in by Tony Gaiter IV with 2:40 remaining, the biggest play in a drive where Jones capped the win with his final TD run - the 18-yarder that sealed the win.

FIU played without starting quarterback James Morgan, who has an arm injury. Morgan completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,727 yards and 26 touchdowns in the regular season. FIU also didn't have running back Shawndarrius Phillips, who was left home after a domestic battery charge stemming from a June case became known this month.

And yet, the Panthers had more than enough.

They got on the board when Jones got his first rushing score of the day early in the second quarter, took a 14-10 lead into the half and grabbed the lead for good on Jones' 30-yard run with 3:47 left in the third quarter.

''We just played as a team today, man,'' Jones said. ''Our coaches did a great job preparing us for this bowl game. Hats off to Toledo, but we did a great job today. We made history today.''

BIG PICTURE

Toledo: The Rockets scored with two seconds remaining in the game on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Peters to Jon'Vea Johnson, a play where the clock originally ran down to zero before some time was added. The Rockets then tried an onside kick, which FIU linebacker Sage Lewis recovered.

FIU: Jones became the sixth player to rush for three touchdowns in a game for FIU, and the first since Kedrick Rhodes did it in a loss to Louisiana in 2011.

ROCKET OFFENSE

Toledo finished the year with 525 points, the second most in school history. The Rockets scored 549 points in 2011, and this season's total was 16 better than the 509 they posted last season.

UP NEXT

Toledo: Opens next season on Aug. 31, 2019 at Kentucky.

FIU: Opens next season on Aug. 31, 2019 at Tulane.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
37-J.Vest extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
32
Touchdown 0:18
12-E.Peters complete to 7-J.Johnson. 7-J.Johnson runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:23
pos
35
31
Point After TD 0:41
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
25
Touchdown 0:48
2-A.Jones runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
06:33
pos
34
25
Two Point Conversion 7:21
12-E.Peters complete to 25-C.Thompson. 25-C.Thompson to FIU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
25
Touchdown 7:27
12-E.Peters complete to 3-D.Johnson. 3-D.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
85
yds
03:45
pos
28
23
Point After TD 11:12
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 11:12
1-M.Alexander runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
88
yds
00:07
pos
27
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:47
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 3:56
2-A.Jones runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
04:24
pos
20
17
Point After TD 10:35
37-J.Vest extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 10:43
12-E.Peters complete to 7-J.Johnson. 7-J.Johnson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
04:17
pos
14
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:57
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 3:07
8-C.Alexander complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
96
yds
03:24
pos
13
10
Point After TD 12:44
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 12:51
2-A.Jones runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
45
yds
00:06
pos
6
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:24
37-J.Vest 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
52
yds
05:09
pos
0
10
Point After TD 14:37
37-J.Vest extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:45
22-B.Koback runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FIU 94-K.Oliver Illegal use of hands declined.
2
plays
3
yds
00:15
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 22
Rushing 10 8
Passing 13 12
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 9-15 2-11
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 459 382
Total Plays 70 65
Avg Gain 6.6 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 236 124
Rush Attempts 43 27
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 4.6
Net Yards Passing 223 258
Comp. - Att. 18-27 22-38
Yards Per Pass 8.3 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-6
Penalties - Yards 7-50 5-55
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-41.8 5-45.4
Return Yards 37 43
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-21
Kickoffs - Returns 3-37 1-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 4/4
Extra Points 5/5 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FIU 9-4 01471435
Toledo 7-6 10071532
TOLEDO -7.0, O/U 57.5
Thomas Robinson Stadium Nassau,
223 PASS YDS 258
236 RUSH YDS 124
459 TOTAL YDS 382
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Alexander 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 209 1 0 145.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 427 1 1 133.0
C. Alexander 17/26 209 1 0
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 0 0 268.0
M. Alexander 1/1 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 92 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 338 6
A. Jones 15 92 3 30
C. Alexander 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 83 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 181 2
C. Alexander 11 83 0 41
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 560 5
D. Price 6 39 0 19
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 134 2
M. Alexander 3 12 1 16
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 684 7
N. Maxwell 7 11 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Palmer 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 279 2
S. Palmer 3 64 1 36
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 227 2
T. Gaiter IV 4 52 0 21
B. Singleton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 368 2
B. Singleton 1 32 0 32
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 474 5
M. Alexander 5 30 0 11
A. Maloney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 610 5
A. Maloney 2 28 0 14
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 38 0
N. Maxwell 2 10 0 6
C. Worton 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 645 6
C. Worton 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Freeman 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
E. Freeman 7-1 0.0 0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 4-0 0.0 0
D. Hall 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 1.0
D. Hall 4-0 1.0 0
O. Cushion III 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
O. Cushion III 4-2 0.0 0
S. Lewis 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
S. Lewis 4-2 0.0 0
I. Brown 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
I. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
Ri. Dames 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 3 0.0
Ri. Dames 3-2 0.0 0
Ri. Dames 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
Ri. Dames 3-0 0.0 0
J. Sheriff 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Sheriff 2-2 0.0 0
J. Gates 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Gates 2-1 0.0 0
K. Oliver 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Oliver 1-1 0.0 0
A. Johnson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Johnson 1-2 0.0 0
N. Curtis 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Curtis 1-2 0.0 0
J. Little 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Little 1-0 0.0 0
S. Young 39 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Young 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mercier 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mercier 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
14/19 54/55
J. Borregales 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Wilson 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 44.0 1
S. Wilson 4 41.8 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Singleton 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 12.2 13 0
B. Singleton 2 10.0 13 0
A. Maloney 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 18.4 17 0
A. Maloney 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 14.6 0 1
M. Alexander 1 0.0 0 0
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 264 3 0 142.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.1% 1837 18 7 130.5
E. Peters 22/38 264 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 44 0
E. Peters 5 43 0 28
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
153 917 14
B. Koback 14 42 1 9
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 565 5
S. Seymour 8 39 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Di. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 98 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 761 8
Di. Johnson 6 98 1 33
C. Thompson 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 647 10
C. Thompson 5 55 0 16
J. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 660 9
J. Johnson 3 49 2 43
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 121 1
S. Seymour 2 17 0 9
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 220 0
D. Phillips 1 15 0 15
R. Gilliam 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 3
R. Gilliam 2 13 0 9
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
B. Koback 2 11 0 6
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 120 0
D. Rosi 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Olekanma 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
R. Olekanma 7-1 0.0 0
T. Skipper 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Skipper 7-1 0.0 0
J. Teachey 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Teachey 5-1 0.0 0
Z. Ford 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
Z. Ford 3-0 0.0 0
N. Childress 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
N. Childress 3-3 0.0 0
J. Hines 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
J. Hines 3-1 0.0 0
R. Howard 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Howard 3-2 0.0 0
K. Robinson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Robinson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Clark 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Clark 2-1 0.0 0
W. Ross Jr. 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Ross Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Fisher 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Fisher 2-0 0.0 0
S. Holt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Holt 1-0 0.0 0
L. Maynard 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Maynard 1-0 0.0 0
L. Davis 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
T. Taafe 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 2 0.0
T. Taafe 0-2 0.0 0
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Seymour 0-1 0.0 0
D. Blue 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Blue 0-1 0.0 0
C. Nossaman 47 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Nossaman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Vest 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
15/20 64/66
J. Vest 1/1 28 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Flint 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
61 40.9 2
B. Flint 5 45.4 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
J. Johnson 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Di. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 18.5 21 1
Di. Johnson 1 21.0 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 35 0:00 1 62
14:37 TOLEDO 35 4:07 11 36 Punt
7:13 FIU 20 1:01 3 4 Punt
0:18 TOLEDO 35 0:06 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 FIU 6 1:36 3 -2 Punt
6:31 FIU 4 3:24 7 96 TD
1:16 FIU 20 1:04 9 36 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:35 TOLEDO 35 0:25 4 -1 Punt
8:20 FIU 20 4:24 8 80 TD
1:36 FIU 12 0:07 10 81 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:21 TOLEDO 35 6:33 14 65 TD
0:02 TOLEDO 35 0:00 1 16
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 3 0:15 2 3 TD
9:49 TOLEDO 14 1:54 6 45 Punt
5:33 TOLEDO 38 5:09 11 52 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 FIU 35 2:05 7 15 Punt
8:12 FIU 20 0:56 4 16 Fumble
2:57 FIU 35 1:32 7 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 35 4:17 10 68 TD
9:24 TOLEDO 24 1:00 3 2 Punt
3:47 FIU 35 1:29 6 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 FIU 35 3:45 12 73 TD
0:41 FIU 35 0:23 6 65 TD
NCAA FB Scores