BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Two seasons after shutting down its football program, UAB closed out the year on an electrifying note.

Tyler Johnston III threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to Xavier Ubosi, and UAB beat Northern Illinois 37-13 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.

Ubosi had seven catches for 227 yards for the Conference USA champion Blazers (11-3), who got their first-ever bowl victory in three appearances. UAB played in its second consecutive bowl since the program was reinstated after the self-imposed hiatus.

''I guess in our wildest dreams we dreamed of winning a conference championship and then cap it off with a bowl win, so it's really that sweet,'' UAB coach Bill Clark said. ''I don't think it could have gone any better for us, so I'm very proud.''

Northern Illinois (8-6), the Mid-American Conference champion, has lost six consecutive bowl games since beating Arkansas in the 2012 GoDaddy.com Bowl.

''It really comes down to three things. We gave up three touchdowns on three deep balls,'' NIU coach Rod Carey said. ''Old-fashioned go routes. Give those guys credit. They ran by us. They threw it, caught it. That's the difference. If not, it's 16-13. In the fourth quarter, I like our chances.

''We have to own it as coaches. We have to own it as players. We didn't coach good enough. We didn't play good enough. Thirteen points isn't winning football. Bummer.''

Johnston, who took over the starting job for the injured A.J. Erdely at midseason, set career highs in passing yards and touchdown passes, and Ubosi's 227 yards were the third-most receiving in a game in school history. Ubosi came into the game ranked second in the country at 21.8 yards per catch, and his TD receptions covered 70, 46 and 66 yards.

''I'm surprised but at the same time you work for it,'' Ubosi said. ''Just practice hard and whatever you do in practice you'll do in the game.''

All-American Spencer Brown, who entered with 1,167 rushing yards and a school-record 16 touchdowns, caught a 3-yard shovel pass for a score and had 78 yards on the ground.

UAB's 10th-ranked defense harassed Huskes quarterback Marcus Childers, sacking him five times and forcing two fumbles (one lost). He finished 22 of 29 for 179 yards and had 35 yards rushing on 18 carries. NIU led the nation with 50 sacks, but never got to Johnston.

Johnston hit Ubosi in stride for a 70-yard TD just 18 seconds after the opening kickoff.

''It made it easier for me,'' Johnston said. ''Everyone wants to score on the first play of the game. I trusted (Ubosi). He said, `Just put it in front of me and I'll go get it.'''

After a penalty on a punt gave the Blazers a fourth-and-1 opportunity that they converted, the duo connected again with 5:11 remaining in the first half for a 24-10 lead.

The Huskies cut it to 27-13 early in the third, but a little over two minutes later, Johnston found Ubosi down the sideline for his third score.

Nick Vogel kicked three field goals for UAB.

''We talk a lot about making history,'' Clark said. ''We talked about it with Tyler and Xavier and we knew we were going to make history. We wanted to finish.''

Carey said the loss shouldn't blemish the careers of his senior class.

''It's a reward for a championship team,'' Carey said. ''We want to win. Don't get me wrong. I'm not going to let the narrative be about me. You want to write I'm 0-6 in bowl games, I could take that. I'm a big boy. But that's not what it's about.''

UP NEXT

Northern Illinois will be losing 6-foot-6, 320-pound left tackle Max Scharping, an NFL prospect who has started 53 consecutive games. Scharping is finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually to the best scholar-athlete in college football.

UAB will be losing 35 seniors, including 15 starters. Ubosi has played his final game for the Blazers, along with four of five starting offensive linemen, both starting safeties, their middle linebacker and nose tackle. But Johnston and Brown have just begun their collegiate careers.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:27
19-N.Vogel 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
45
yds
03:14
pos
37
13
Point After TD 5:15
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
13
Touchdown 5:25
17-T.Johnston complete to 7-X.Ubosi. 7-X.Ubosi runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:18
pos
33
13
Field Goal 7:47
2-A.Gantz 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
18
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
27
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:23
19-N.Vogel 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
28
yds
02:07
pos
27
10
Point After TD 5:11
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 5:20
17-T.Johnston complete to 7-X.Ubosi. 7-X.Ubosi runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
02:27
pos
23
10
Field Goal 7:53
2-A.Gantz 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
60
yds
04:15
pos
17
10
Point After TD 12:08
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 12:15
17-T.Johnston complete to 28-S.Brown. 28-S.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
00:09
pos
16
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:30
2-A.Gantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 0:34
22-T.Harbison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
64
yds
03:58
pos
10
6
Field Goal 8:50
19-N.Vogel 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
70
yds
05:11
pos
10
0
Point After TD 14:42
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:53
17-T.Johnston complete to 7-X.Ubosi. 7-X.Ubosi runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:07
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 21
Rushing 6 8
Passing 14 8
Penalty 0 5
3rd Down Conv 7-14 6-17
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-4
Total Net Yards 476 275
Total Plays 65 73
Avg Gain 7.3 3.8
Net Yards Rushing 103 108
Rush Attempts 36 44
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 2.5
Net Yards Passing 373 167
Comp. - Att. 17-29 22-29
Yards Per Pass 12.9 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 3-12
Penalties - Yards 10-79 4-25
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 4 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-32.0 3-47.0
Return Yards 74 14
Punts - Returns 1-6 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 3-68 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-15
Kicking 7/7 3/3
Extra Points 4/4 1/1
Field Goals 3/3 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UAB 11-3 101710037
N. Illinois 8-6 733013
NILL +2, O/U 41.5
FAU Stadium Boca Raton, FL
 373 PASS YDS 167
103 RUSH YDS 108
476 TOTAL YDS 275
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 373 4 1 205.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 1323 11 9 149.6
T. Johnston III 17/29 373 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 78 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
273 1230 16
S. Brown 25 78 0 11
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 359 4
T. Johnston III 10 28 0 10
W. Pollock 16 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
W. Pollock 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
X. Ubosi 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 227 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 837 8
X. Ubosi 7 227 3 70
C. Lisa 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 462 1
C. Lisa 4 64 0 28
A. Wilson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 529 5
A. Wilson 2 43 0 31
H. Pittman 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
H. Pittman 1 19 0 19
K. Carter 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 457 2
K. Carter 1 14 0 14
C. Tucker 54 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Tucker 1 5 0 5
J. Street 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 26 0
J. Street 1 3 0 3
S. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 20 1
S. Brown 1 3 1 3
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Greenwell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Woolbright 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 2 0.0
C. Woolbright 8-2 0.0 0
K. Moll 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
K. Moll 6-0 0.0 0
F. Mofor 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
F. Mofor 6-2 0.0 0
M. Diggs 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 2 0.0
M. Diggs 5-4 0.0 0
T. Crawford 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Crawford 4-0 0.0 0
A. Rush 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
A. Rush 4-1 1.0 0
T. Johnston 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Johnston 4-1 0.0 0
C. Kanyangarara 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Kanyangarara 3-2 0.0 0
B. Thomas 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
B. Thomas 3-3 0.0 0
L. Brasher 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Brasher 3-0 0.0 0
B. Harris 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
B. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Williams 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
Z. Williams 2-0 2.0 0
S. Keely 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Keely 2-0 0.0 0
D. Culver 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Culver 1-0 0.0 0
D. Turner 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Thagard 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Q. Thagard 1-1 0.0 0
S. Thomas V 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Thomas V 1-0 0.0 0
J. Garcia-Williams 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Garcia-Williams 0-1 0.0 0
J. Chisolm 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Chisolm 0-1 0.0 0
K. Griffin 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Griffin 0-1 0.0 0
K. Binn 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Binn 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vogel 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
N. Vogel 3/3 42 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
58 40.1 1
K. Greenwell 2 32.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Wilson 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 31.5 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 21.8 35 0
A. Wilson 2 31.5 35 0
K. Parham 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
K. Parham 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Wilson 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 8.5 6 0
A. Wilson 1 6.0 6 0
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 179 0 0 127.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.9% 2175 15 10 112.4
M. Childers 22/29 179 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
206 1034 5
T. Harbison 18 49 1 12
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
194 531 6
M. Childers 18 35 0 19
J. Huff 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Huff 3 15 0 9
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 527 4
M. Jones 2 4 0 3
J. Wesley 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Wesley 1 2 0 2
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 217 0
J. Nettles 1 2 0 2
DJ. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 92 1
DJ. Brown 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 422 4
S. Tears 6 50 0 18
T. Harmston 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 97 1
T. Harmston 3 36 0 15
J. Wesley 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 619 2
J. Wesley 5 34 0 11
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 156 0
C. Tucker 2 22 0 17
DJ. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 496 5
DJ. Brown 2 12 0 9
D. Robinson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 139 1
D. Robinson 1 11 0 11
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 10 0
J. Nettles 2 10 0 8
K. Parker 18 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Parker 1 5 0 5
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 52 0
M. Jones 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Jones-Davis 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
A. Jones-Davis 7-2 0.0 0
M. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
M. Williams 5-1 0.0 1
S. Smith 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 5-0 0.0 0
J. Cole 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Cole 4-0 0.0 0
T. Foster 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
T. Foster 4-2 0.0 0
K. Pugh 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
K. Pugh 4-3 0.0 0
L. DeVeaux Jr. 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. DeVeaux Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Wynne 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Wynne 2-0 0.0 0
T. Hunt 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Hunt 2-0 0.0 0
A. Walker 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Walker 2-2 0.0 0
J. McKie 49 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
J. McKie 2-1 0.0 0
J. Heflin 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Heflin 1-1 0.0 0
R. Gay 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Gay 1-0 0.0 0
J. Corcoran 12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Corcoran 1-2 0.0 0
W. Kramer 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
W. Kramer 1-2 0.0 0
Dr. Brown 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Dr. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
B. LeRoy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. LeRoy 0-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Gantz 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/18 29/29
A. Gantz 2/2 27 1/1 7
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Richardson 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
86 40.4 0
M. Ference 3 47.0 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 4.1 0 0
C. Tucker 1 -1.0 -1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 35 0:07 2 65 TD
14:01 UAB 22 5:11 12 70 FG
6:56 UAB 26 2:18 7 21 Punt
0:30 NILL 35 0:09 9 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:47 NILL 35 2:27 8 75 TD
2:30 NILL 31 2:07 7 13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:43 NILL 35 2:18 7 65 TD
3:41 UAB 35 3:14 8 40 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 UAB 29 0:43 5 -4 INT
7:00 UAB 20 4:26 8 20 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 UAB 35 0:34 4 -4 Punt
8:14 UAB 35 1:10 4 6 Punt
4:32 NILL 41 3:58 10 59 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 UAB 35 4:15 13 65 FG
5:11 UAB 35 2:09 7 -4 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 UAB 35 0:00 18 71 FG
5:15 UAB 35 0:58 4 5 Punt
0:27 UAB 35 0:05 9 40 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 UAB 29 4:30 13 27 Fumble
2:27 NILL 6 0:57 4 29
