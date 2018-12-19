|
|
|UAB
|NILL
UAB's Johnston, Ubosi torch N. Illinois in Boca Raton Bowl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Two seasons after shutting down its football program, UAB closed out the year on an electrifying note.
Tyler Johnston III threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to Xavier Ubosi, and UAB beat Northern Illinois 37-13 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.
Ubosi had seven catches for 227 yards for the Conference USA champion Blazers (11-3), who got their first-ever bowl victory in three appearances. UAB played in its second consecutive bowl since the program was reinstated after the self-imposed hiatus.
''I guess in our wildest dreams we dreamed of winning a conference championship and then cap it off with a bowl win, so it's really that sweet,'' UAB coach Bill Clark said. ''I don't think it could have gone any better for us, so I'm very proud.''
Northern Illinois (8-6), the Mid-American Conference champion, has lost six consecutive bowl games since beating Arkansas in the 2012 GoDaddy.com Bowl.
''It really comes down to three things. We gave up three touchdowns on three deep balls,'' NIU coach Rod Carey said. ''Old-fashioned go routes. Give those guys credit. They ran by us. They threw it, caught it. That's the difference. If not, it's 16-13. In the fourth quarter, I like our chances.
''We have to own it as coaches. We have to own it as players. We didn't coach good enough. We didn't play good enough. Thirteen points isn't winning football. Bummer.''
Johnston, who took over the starting job for the injured A.J. Erdely at midseason, set career highs in passing yards and touchdown passes, and Ubosi's 227 yards were the third-most receiving in a game in school history. Ubosi came into the game ranked second in the country at 21.8 yards per catch, and his TD receptions covered 70, 46 and 66 yards.
''I'm surprised but at the same time you work for it,'' Ubosi said. ''Just practice hard and whatever you do in practice you'll do in the game.''
All-American Spencer Brown, who entered with 1,167 rushing yards and a school-record 16 touchdowns, caught a 3-yard shovel pass for a score and had 78 yards on the ground.
UAB's 10th-ranked defense harassed Huskes quarterback Marcus Childers, sacking him five times and forcing two fumbles (one lost). He finished 22 of 29 for 179 yards and had 35 yards rushing on 18 carries. NIU led the nation with 50 sacks, but never got to Johnston.
Johnston hit Ubosi in stride for a 70-yard TD just 18 seconds after the opening kickoff.
''It made it easier for me,'' Johnston said. ''Everyone wants to score on the first play of the game. I trusted (Ubosi). He said, `Just put it in front of me and I'll go get it.'''
After a penalty on a punt gave the Blazers a fourth-and-1 opportunity that they converted, the duo connected again with 5:11 remaining in the first half for a 24-10 lead.
The Huskies cut it to 27-13 early in the third, but a little over two minutes later, Johnston found Ubosi down the sideline for his third score.
Nick Vogel kicked three field goals for UAB.
''We talk a lot about making history,'' Clark said. ''We talked about it with Tyler and Xavier and we knew we were going to make history. We wanted to finish.''
Carey said the loss shouldn't blemish the careers of his senior class.
''It's a reward for a championship team,'' Carey said. ''We want to win. Don't get me wrong. I'm not going to let the narrative be about me. You want to write I'm 0-6 in bowl games, I could take that. I'm a big boy. But that's not what it's about.''
UP NEXT
Northern Illinois will be losing 6-foot-6, 320-pound left tackle Max Scharping, an NFL prospect who has started 53 consecutive games. Scharping is finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually to the best scholar-athlete in college football.
UAB will be losing 35 seniors, including 15 starters. Ubosi has played his final game for the Blazers, along with four of five starting offensive linemen, both starting safeties, their middle linebacker and nose tackle. But Johnston and Brown have just begun their collegiate careers.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|21
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|476
|275
|Total Plays
|65
|73
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|108
|Rush Attempts
|36
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|373
|167
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|22-29
|Yards Per Pass
|12.9
|5.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-12
|Penalties - Yards
|10-79
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-32.0
|3-47.0
|Return Yards
|74
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-68
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Kicking
|7/7
|3/3
|Extra Points
|4/4
|1/1
|Field Goals
|3/3
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|373
|PASS YDS
|167
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|476
|TOTAL YDS
|275
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|17/29
|373
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 28 RB
|S. Brown
|25
|78
|0
|11
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|10
|28
|0
|10
|
W. Pollock 16 DB
|W. Pollock
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Ubosi 7 WR
|X. Ubosi
|7
|227
|3
|70
|
C. Lisa 13 WR
|C. Lisa
|4
|64
|0
|28
|
A. Wilson 3 WR
|A. Wilson
|2
|43
|0
|31
|
H. Pittman 38 TE
|H. Pittman
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Carter 18 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Tucker 54 OL
|C. Tucker
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Street 5 RB
|J. Street
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Brown 28 RB
|S. Brown
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Woolbright 27 LB
|C. Woolbright
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moll 20 DB
|K. Moll
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mofor 52 LB
|F. Mofor
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diggs 23 S
|M. Diggs
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Crawford 15 LB
|T. Crawford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rush 47 DL
|A. Rush
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Johnston 7 LB
|T. Johnston
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kanyangarara 25 LB
|C. Kanyangarara
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thomas 22 S
|B. Thomas
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brasher 32 LB
|L. Brasher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 33 CB
|B. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 5 DL
|Z. Williams
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Keely 97 LB
|S. Keely
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Culver 8 CB
|D. Culver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 14 CB
|D. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Thagard 41 DL
|Q. Thagard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garcia-Williams 99 LB
|J. Garcia-Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chisolm 90 DL
|J. Chisolm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Griffin 36 S
|K. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Binn 42 LB
|K. Binn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vogel 19 K
|N. Vogel
|3/3
|42
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|2
|32.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Wilson 3 WR
|A. Wilson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|22/29
|179
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|18
|49
|1
|12
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|18
|35
|0
|19
|
J. Huff 5 RB
|J. Huff
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Wesley 9 WR
|J. Wesley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
DJ. Brown 10 WR
|DJ. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tears 14 WR
|S. Tears
|6
|50
|0
|18
|
T. Harmston 84 TE
|T. Harmston
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
J. Wesley 9 WR
|J. Wesley
|5
|34
|0
|11
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|2
|22
|0
|17
|
DJ. Brown 10 WR
|DJ. Brown
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
K. Parker 18 LB
|K. Parker
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Jones-Davis 48 LB
|A. Jones-Davis
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 8 S
|M. Williams
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Smith 15 DE
|S. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 45 LB
|J. Cole
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Foster 11 S
|T. Foster
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 57 LB
|K. Pugh
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. DeVeaux Jr. 37 LB
|L. DeVeaux Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wynne 93 DE
|Q. Wynne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hunt 7 CB
|T. Hunt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 26 CB
|A. Walker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKie 49 CB
|J. McKie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 98 DT
|J. Heflin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gay 46 LB
|R. Gay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Corcoran 12 DE
|J. Corcoran
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Dr. Brown 40 DE
|Dr. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. LeRoy 99 DT
|B. LeRoy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 24 S
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Gantz 2 K
|A. Gantz
|2/2
|27
|1/1
|7
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|3
|47.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
-
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
-
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
APLST
13
45
Final ESPN
-
UAB
NILL
37
13
Final ESPN
-
SDGST
OHIO
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
SFLA
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
FIU
TOLEDO
0
059 O/U
-4.5
Fri 12:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
BYU
0
050 O/U
-12
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
WAKE
0
073 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
HOU
ARMY
0
059.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
BUFF
TROY
0
049.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
HAWAII
0
061 O/U
-1.0
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BC
25BOISE
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 1:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
GATECH
0
057.5 O/U
-5.5
Wed 5:15pm ESPN
-
CAL
TCU
0
039.5 O/U
PK
Wed 9:00pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
DUKE
0
055 O/U
+4.5
Thu 1:30pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
WISC
0
048 O/U
+3.5
Thu 5:15pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
VANDY
0
055 O/U
-4.0
Thu 9:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
AUBURN
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Fri 1:30pm ESPN
-
16WVU
20CUSE
0
067.5 O/U
+1.5
Fri 5:15pm ESPN
-
24IOWAST
13WASHST
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Fri 9:00pm ESPN
-
SC
UVA
0
054.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
10FLA
7MICH
0
050.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
+2
Sat 1:15pm CBSSN
-
3ND
2CLEM
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1BAMA
0
080.5 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
CINCY
VATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Mon 12:00pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
PITT
0
052 O/U
+6.5
Mon 2:00pm CBS
-
MICHST
OREG
0
048 O/U
-3
Mon 3:00pm FOX
-
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
0
074.5 O/U
+8
Mon 3:45pm ESPN
-
22NWEST
17UTAH
0
046 O/U
-7
Mon 7:00pm FS1
-
NCST
19TXAM
0
058.5 O/U
-6.5
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MISSST
IOWA
0
044 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
-
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 1:00pm ABC
-
11LSU
8UCF
0
055.5 O/U
+7.5
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
-
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
-
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058 O/U
-12.5
Tue 8:45pm ESPN