Newman leads Wake Forest past Memphis 37-34 in bowl comeback

  • Dec 22, 2018

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Jamie Newman ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left to cap a big performance and Wake Forest's comeback in a 37-34 victory over Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons (7-6) then had to wait to celebrate until Riley Patterson's 43-yard field goal attempt went wide right as time expired.

Both teams scored touchdowns over the final 1:15. Memphis (8-6) lost a big lead for the second straight game after jumping ahead by 18 points in the first half.

Game MVP Newman ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth to lead Wake Forest, throwing for 328 yards and rushing 23 times for 91 more.

He led the Demon Deacons on a 75-yard drive starting at the 1:15 mark, covering most of it with completions of 49 and 20 yards to Alex Bachman.

The second catch was reviewed and the spot was upheld at the 1-yard line after Bachman's right arm hit the pylon. Newman kept the ball for the go-ahead score.

Memphis swiftly moved into position to at least tie the game. Brady White found an open Joey Magnifico on the right sideline for a 44-yard gain, with the tight end battling for extra yards down to the 17.

The Tigers went backward after that, including a false start penalty after Patterson lined up to attempt a game-tying kick.

In their last outing, they had led by 17 points against No. 7 UCF in the American Athletic Conference championship game, only to lose 58-41.

Subbing for All-America running back Darrell Henderson, Patrick Taylor Jr. had given Memphis the lead with a 9-yard touchdown to cap a 14-play, 88-yard drive.

Tony Pollard scored on a 97-yard kickoff return to tie the NCAA career mark with seven.

THE TAKEAWAY

Memphis: Lost its fourth straight bowl game and second straight big lead. Ran for 207 yards without Henderson, who skipped the game to prepare for the NFL draft.

Wake Forest: Newman made the most of his fourth career start since replacing an injured Sam Hartman. Outgained Memphis 529-378 in total yards.

RETURN RECORD

Pollard matched the career mark shared by Clemson's C.J. Spiller, Houston's Tyron Carrier and San Diego State's Rashaad Penny. Memphis fans responded with chants of ''Tony!'' at Legion Field.

It was Pollard's first kick return for a score this season, with teams kicking to him only 21 times before the bowl game. He returned four the distance in 2017 and did it twice as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest returns both Newman and the freshman Hartman, the starting quarterback until a season-ending leg injury. Dortch is a third-year sophomore, but three offensive line starters are seniors. The defense is poised to only lose three starters.

Memphis gets back both Taylor and Pollard, along with White, but the defense loses six starters for a team seeking its sixth straight bowl bid.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:34
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
37
Touchdown 0:37
12-J.Newman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
00:38
pos
34
36
Defensive Conversion 1:15
3-B.White incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-C.Wade at WF 2. 9-C.Wade to MEM 20 for 78 yards.
plays
yds
pos
36
30
Touchdown 1:20
6-P.Taylor runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
88
yds
04:44
pos
34
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:59
96-N.Sciba 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
47
yds
02:29
pos
28
30
Field Goal 8:33
96-N.Sciba 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
48
yds
01:02
pos
28
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:33
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Touchdown 5:41
12-J.Newman runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
56
yds
00:27
pos
28
23
Point After TD 7:09
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 7:13
12-J.Newman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
03:51
pos
28
16
Point After TD 11:04
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 11:16
11-D.Ford kicks 62 yards from WF 35. 1-T.Pollard runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:05
pos
27
10
Field Goal 11:26
96-N.Sciba 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
47
yds
03:23
pos
21
10
Point After TD 14:49
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 0:09
12-J.Newman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-C.Claybrooks at WF 37. 31-C.Claybrooks runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
74
yds
00:16
pos
20
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:28
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 3:30
3-B.White complete to 6-P.Taylor. 6-P.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
98
yds
05:36
pos
13
7
Point After TD 10:06
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:14
1-T.Pollard runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:14
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:28
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:33
12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
02:27
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 26
Rushing 12 12
Passing 8 13
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-17 6-19
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 378 516
Total Plays 82 90
Avg Gain 4.6 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 207 201
Rush Attempts 53 50
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 4.0
Net Yards Passing 171 315
Comp. - Att. 15-29 22-40
Yards Per Pass 5.9 7.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-13
Penalties - Yards 3-20 7-50
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 2 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 8-45.0 6-46.0
Return Yards 258 7
Punts - Returns 2-6 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 7-215 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-37 1-2
Kicking 4/5 7/7
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Memphis 8-6 14140634
Wake Forest 7-6 7176737
WAKE +3, O/U 72.5
Legion Field Birmingham, AL
 171 PASS YDS 315
207 RUSH YDS 201
378 TOTAL YDS 516
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 171 1 1 113.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 3296 26 9 150.7
B. White 15/27 171 1 1
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
P. Williams 0/1 0 0 0
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Williams 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 110 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
208 1122 16
P. Taylor Jr. 30 110 1 10
T. Pollard 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 109 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 552 6
T. Pollard 17 109 1 41
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 -43 1
B. White 6 -12 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
72 1174 7
D. Coxie 6 70 0 36
J. Magnifico 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 363 5
J. Magnifico 2 49 0 44
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 304 2
P. Williams 3 17 0 10
M. Slade 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 125 1
M. Slade 2 9 0 7
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 197 2
P. Taylor Jr. 1 1 1 1
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 1
K. Jones 0 0 0 0
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 196 2
S. Dykes 0 0 0 0
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 99 2
A. Gibson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Akins 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
C. Akins 8-1 0.0 0
T. Carter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 2 0.0
T. Carter 8-0 0.0 0
J. Perry 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Perry 7-0 0.0 0
T. Lindsey 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Lindsey 5-1 0.0 0
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Blake Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Dorceus 5-0 0.0 0
J. Russell 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Russell 5-0 0.0 0
C. Claybrooks 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
C. Claybrooks 4-0 0.0 1
T. Hart 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Hart 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hawkins 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Hawkins 3-0 0.0 0
B. Huff 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Huff 3-1 0.0 0
J. Dillon 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Dillon 2-0 1.0 0
A. Hall 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Hall 2-0 1.0 0
K. Brigham 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Brigham 2-0 0.0 0
J. Francis 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Francis 1-0 0.0 0
E. Cooper 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
N. Augustus 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Augustus 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tate IV 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tate IV 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
15/20 76/79
R. Patterson 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 45.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
58 43.2 3
A. Williams 8 45.0 3 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pollard 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 34.8 97 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
27 24.7 97 0
T. Pollard 6 34.8 97 0
T. Hart 35 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.3 6 0
T. Hart 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
29 10.8 3 1
P. Williams 1 3.0 3 0
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
D. Coxie 1 3.0 3 0
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 328 1 1 127.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 1083 9 4 139.5
J. Newman 22/40 328 1 1
C. Wade Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
C. Wade Jr. 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 91 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 247 4
J. Newman 23 91 3 21
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
159 759 5
M. Colburn II 14 61 0 11
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
188 1005 8
C. Carney 12 51 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 171 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 541 6
A. Bachman 7 171 0 49
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 243 3
S. Washington 2 53 0 39
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 0
K. Hinton 3 38 0 16
J. Roberson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 0
J. Roberson 2 15 0 13
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 96 0
M. Colburn II 3 13 0 7
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 205 4
J. Freudenthal 1 13 0 13
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 581 4
S. Surratt 2 13 1 9
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
C. Carney 1 11 0 11
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 93 0
B. Chapman 1 1 0 1
C. Glenn 2 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Glenn 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
J. Strnad 9-2 0.0 0
D. Taylor 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 8-0 0.0 0
W. Yarbary 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
W. Yarbary 6-0 1.0 0
C. Glenn 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
C. Glenn 6-0 1.0 0
C. Basham Jr. 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
C. Basham Jr. 5-0 1.0 0
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Henderson 5-0 0.0 0
D. Kemp 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
D. Kemp 5-0 0.0 1
C. Calhoun 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Calhoun 4-0 0.0 0
C. Wade Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
C. Wade Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
S. Kamara 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Kamara 2-1 0.0 0
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Smenda Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
E. Bassey 2-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Masterson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Greer 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
N. Greer 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Rodney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Rodney 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
19/22 50/50
N. Sciba 3/3 49 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
77 41.8 4
D. Maggio 6 46.0 4 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 9.8 5 0
A. Bachman 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 WAKE 35 2:14 8 76 TD
9:06 MEMP 2 5:36 16 98 TD
2:13 MEMP 33 1:11 3 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 WAKE 35 0:05 1 63 TD
7:09 WAKE 35 0:53 4 -14 Punt
5:33 WAKE 35 2:19 8 7 Downs
1:30 MEMP 36 0:29 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:35 WAKE 35 0:00 5 20 INT
12:43 MEMP 1 3:04 8 33 Punt
7:47 WAKE 35 1:13 4 -1 Punt
3:54 WAKE 35 2:11 6 14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MEMP 18 0:54 3 4 Punt
11:59 MEMP 24 1:24 6 21 Punt
6:04 MEMP 12 4:44 14 88 TD
0:34 WAKE 35 0:30 6 35 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MEMP 35 2:27 11 65 TD
10:06 MEMP 35 0:55 5 10 Punt
3:28 MEMP 35 1:07 5 -4 Punt
0:25 WAKE 24 0:16 3 74 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 MEMP 35 3:23 14 47 FG
11:04 MEMP 35 3:51 13 65 TD
6:08 WAKE 44 0:27 2 56 TD
2:37 MEMP 42 0:29 4 6 Downs
0:49 WAKE 7 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 MEMP 45 1:04 4 1 Punt
9:35 WAKE 21 1:02 4 48 FG
6:28 WAKE 32 2:29 11 47 FG
1:37 WAKE 13 1:28 6 34 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 WAKE 40 1:55 5 -4 Punt
10:26 WAKE 3 3:38 7 32 Punt
1:15 MEMP 35 0:38 7 75 TD
