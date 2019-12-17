2019-20 College Football Playoff odds, picks, predictions: Dialed-in computer model fading Clemson

The only one-loss team in the College Football Playoff is in a unique position to put its quarterback in the National Championship game for the fourth straight season. The fourth-seeded Oklahoma Sooners, who will take on LSU in the 2019 Peach Bowl, are riding the strength of Jalen Hurts, who went to three straight national title games with Alabama before graduate-transferring to Norman. But for the Sooners to get there, they have to get past Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the unbeaten Tigers.

The LSU vs. Oklahoma winner gets either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson in the National Championship Game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans. LSU is the 7-5 favorite to win it all in the latest College Football Playoff odds. Clemson isn't far behind at 2-1, with Ohio State at 3-1 and Oklahoma at 16-1. Before locking in any College Football Playoff picks, you'll want to see the College Football Playoff predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the College Football Playoff and is revealing the chances every team has of winning it all. See the picks right now at SportsLine. We can tell you the model is fading Clemson despite the Tigers' extensive College Football Playoff experience.

The third-seeded Tigers get a brutal matchup against No. 2 Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The Buckeyes sport a pair of stars in quarterback Justin Fields (2,953 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, one interception) and running back J.K. Dobbins (1,829 rushing yards, 20 TDs) in an offense that scores 48.7 points per game. Ohio State also brings a defense that allows just 99.5 rushing yards and 12.5 points per outing.

And while Clemson counters with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (3,172 passing yards, 34 TDs, eight interceptions) and running back Travis Etienne (1,500 rushing yards, 17 TDs), the model is throwing shade on the Tigers to go back-to-back. Clemson enters the College Football Playoff with a 33.3 percent implied probability to win it all, but SportsLine's projection have the Tigers doing so just 27.1 percent of the time, making them a team to fade when making your College Football Playoff picks.

The model, however, has identified one College Football Playoff team that is a strong value to win it all, saying it brings home the title much more frequently than its Vegas odds imply. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who should you back and who should you fade in the College Football Playoff? And which team has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact chances every College Football Playoff team brings home the title, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.