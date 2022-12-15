Teams looking to close out their seasons on a high note clash when the 22nd-ranked UTSA Roadrunners battle the 23rd-ranked Troy Trojans in the 2022 Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Friday afternoon. The Roadrunners (11-2, 8-0), who won Conference USA, have won 10 games in a row and are making their third consecutive bowl appearance. UTSA is seeking its first bowl win in four tries and a victory against a ranked opponent. The Trojans (11-2, 7-1), who won the Sun Belt Conference championship, have also won 10 in a row.

Kickoff from Exploria Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Trojans are 1.5-point favorites in the latest UTSA vs. Troy odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 55.5.

UTSA vs. Troy spread: Troy -1.5

UTSA vs. Troy over/under: 55.5 points

UTSA vs. Troy money line: UTSA +105, Troy -125

UTSA: The Roadrunners are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

TROY: The Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last four games against a team with a winning record

Why Troy can cover

The Trojans are led by junior quarterback Gunnar Watson, who completes 61.9% of his passes. He connected on 193 of 312 attempts for 2,705 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions for a rating of 142 this season. He has also rushed for a pair of scores. In the Sun Belt Conference title game win over Coastal Carolina, Watson completed 12 of 17 passes (70.6%) for 318 yards and three touchdowns. It was his fourth 300-plus passing game of the year.

Sophomore running back Kimani Vidal leads the Troy ground attack. He has rushed 209 times for 1,059 yards (5.1 average) and nine touchdowns. His seven career 100-yard games are tied for the eighth-most in school history. He also has 24 receptions for 133 yards (5.5 average), including a long of 18 yards this season.

Why UTSA can cover

Despite that, the Trojans are not a lock to cover the UTSA vs. Troy spread. That's because the Roadrunners are led by dual-threat senior quarterback Frank Harris. Harris has completed 305 of 429 passes (71.1%) for 3,865 yards and 31 touchdowns with just seven interceptions and a rating of 167.4. He has also rushed 120 times for 588 yards (4.9 average) and nine scores. In the Conference USA title game win over North Texas, Harris completed 32 of 37 passes (86.5%) for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 16 times for 49 yards (3.1 average) and one touchdown.

Freshman running back Kevorian Barnes has also made a big splash. He has carried 114 times for a team-high 713 yards (6.3 average) and six touchdowns in 2022. Against North Texas, Barnes ran wild, carrying 28 times for 175 yards (6.3 average) and one touchdown. It was his fourth 100-plus-yard performance of the season.

