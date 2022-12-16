A battle of top offenses is on tap Saturday when the SMU Mustangs face the BYU Cougars in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque. Both teams come into the matchup with 7-5 records, and BYU has won three in a row while the Mustangs have won four of their past five. SMU is one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation, averaging more than 38 points per game behind an offense led by quarterback Tanner Mordecai. BYU scores almost 32 points per game and has been led by Jaren Hall, but the quarterback could miss out with an ankle injury. The Cougars are 3-0 all-time against SMU, including the thrilling 1980 Holiday Bowl victory when they rallied from a 45-25 deficit with less than four minutes left. Jim McMahon completed a Hail Mary pass on the final play to win it 46-45 for BYU in a game known as the "Miracle Bowl."

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at New Mexico's University Stadium. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Mustangs as 4-point favorites in its latest SMU vs. BYU odds, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 64.

SMU vs. BYU spread: Mustangs -4

SMU vs. BYU over/under: 64 points

SMU vs. BYU money line: Mustangs -180, Cougars +152

SMU: The Mustangs have scored 27 or more in 10 games

BYU: The Cougars are 6-0 SU when they allow 27 or fewer

Why SMU can cover

SMU's passing attack under Mordecai is the nation's sixth-best, and the Mustangs average 38.4 points per game, 13th-most in FBS. Mordecai threw for 3,306 yards, with 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions, in the regular season. The BYU defense has struggled, allowing 410 yards and 30 points per contest. The Cougars allow 236 passing yards per game (84th in FBS) while the Mustangs average 325. Mordecai will be without wideout Rashee Rice, who was second in the nation with 1,355 receiving yards but has a toe injury and is preparing for the NFL draft.

Receiver Jordan Kerley, who averages 17.4 yards per reception and scored five touchdowns, has big-play ability. Tight end RJ Maryland was third on the team with 27 catches and scored six times. The Mustangs went 5-7 against the spread this season, 4-3 ATS as a favorite. If the passing game has trouble, SMU averages 155 yards per game on the ground, while BYU gives up 174 rushing yards per game (98th in the nation). Three Mustangs running backs average more than 4.5 yards per carry, and Tyler Lavine (4.6) is the top rusher with 535 yards and has scored nine touchdowns.

Why BYU can cover

BYU has a balanced offense that should be able to win the battles up front against an SMU defense that is among the worst in the nation. The Mustangs allow 34.7 points per game, ninth-most in FBS, and more than 446 yards per contest (118th). The Cougars score 31.9 points per game, and SMU is allowing 44 over its past four. Christopher Brooks has rushed for 729 yards (6.6 per carry) and had 164 yards against Stanford the last time out. He should find room against an SMU run defense that allows 203 rushing yards per game, 11th-most in the nation.

Hall threw for 3,171 yards and 31 touchdowns but is expected to be out, and none of the backups have attempted a pass this season. They should rely on receiver Puka Nacua to get them out of trouble, as he has 625 receiving yards, 209 rushing yards and 10 total TDs. BYU is 5-1 straight-up in its last six games against AAC programs, and SMU has lost six straight to independents. The Cougars are 7-0 when allowing fewer than 205 rushing yards, and SMU has topped that number twice this season. BYU is 4-8 ATS but has covered in two of its past three.

