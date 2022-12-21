The South Alabama Jaguars will try to end the most successful season in program history with a win when they face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. For the first time since the program joined the FBS in 2012, the Jaguars (10-2) have won double-digit games in a season, breaking the previous record of six. They are appearing in just the program's third bowl game. Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers (8-5) are looking to end the season with wins in four of their last five games.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 3.5-point favorites in the latest South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5.

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky spread: Jaguars -3.5

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky over/under: 57.5 points

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky money line: Jaguars -170, Hilltoppers +143

SALA: The Jaguars rank fourth in the FBS in rushing yards per game allowed (87.8)

WKU: Quarterback Austin Reed is second in the nation in passing (326.8 yards per game)

Why South Alabama can cover

South Alabama has one of the best running backs in the conference in La'Damian Webb. A 5-foot-7 junior from Opelika, Ala., Webb ranked third in the conference in rushing yards per game (92.6) and became just the second player in program history to gain more than 1,000 yards on the ground in a season. For his efforts this season, he was named to the All-Sun Belt first team.

In addition, the Jaguars have done an excellent job of holding onto the ball this season. South Alabama has lost just four fumbles, which is the fewest in the conference and the 10th fewest in the country. The Jaguars have turned the ball over just 14 times in total, which is the third fewest in the Sun Belt.

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Western Kentucky has one of the best passing offenses in the country. The Hilltoppers average 339.2 passing yards per game, which ranks second in the FBS, behind only Washington. Quarterback Austin Reed is second in the nation in passing (326.8 yards per game) and fourth in total offense (342.2). Reed briefly entered the transfer portal this offseason but decided to return to WKU. He's expected to start this one.

Reed has a dangerous weapon in Malachi Corley. A 5-foot-11 sophomore from Orange City, Fla., Corley ranks seventh in the FBS in receptions per game (6.9) and 16th in receiving yards per game (90.8). For his efforts this season he was named to the all-Conference USA first team.

