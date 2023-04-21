Last season, Colorado played a spring game in front of a paltry 1,950 fans. This year, the Buffaloes are one of two programs in the country, along with the two-time reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs, to feature their spring game on basic cable. And it'll be in front of a sold out crowd. Call it the Coach Prime effect.

One year after going 1-11, the Buffaloes are the talk of college football. Now, Colorado takes the field for the first time under Deion Sanders for its annual spring game with a massive amount of questions to answer. More than 20 players from last year's roster have entered the portal with more surely on the way. On the other end, Colorado signed the No. 1 transfer class in the nation.

Sanders won big at Jackson State, earning a trip to the Celebration Bowl in just his second season. Will he be able to replicate the success at Colorado? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado's first spring game under Sanders.

How to watch 2023 Colorado spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2023 Colorado spring game storylines

1. Enter Coach Prime: Sanders enters his first game at Folsom Field as one of the biggest unknowns in the sport. The Hall of Fame defensive back brought unprecedented excitement to Jackson State and ultimately led the Tigers to a 23-3 record over his final two seasons. However, the Power Five level provides a different test, especially at an also-ran school like Colorado, which has just two bowl appearances since 2007. Sanders has quickly brought attention to Boulder, but results could take time.

2. Retooling a roster: Calling Sanders' offseason a retooling is a massive understatement. In fact, nearly 50 players have joined Colorado over the offseason, representing more than half a scholarship roster. More will almost certainly be on the way after the post-spring transfer period with more than a dozen additional players already entering the portal since it opened on April 15. All eyes will be on high-profile transfers quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Travis Hunter, the former No. 1 recruit in the nation. Finding a way to balance the old with the new ranks as perhaps the most existential challenge for Sanders' new staff.

3. Building a schematic philosophy: Sanders' teams at Jackson State featured explosive offenses, including a unit that ranked top 15 in both total and scoring offense in the FCS in 2022. To keep that train rolling, Sanders brought in sitting Kent State coach Sean Lewis to run his offense, one of the most intriguing hires of the offseason. Lewis learned the dynamic Baylor offense under Dino Babers and should find ways to stretch the field with dynamic talent. On the other end, Sanders hired former Florida State and Alabama defensive coordinator Charles Kelly to the same position. Sanders got a big assistant budget and spent it well; how will that translate after 15 spring practices?