The Big 12 released its annual Preseason All-Big 12 squad on Wednesday ahead of the conference's media days scheduled for next week. Texas, the betting favorite to win the conference, led the way with five total players. That list is headlined by the preseason Defensive Player of the Year Jaylan Ford and the conference's only unanimous pick in wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Kansas, Kansas State and TCU all had four selections. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels was tabbed the conference's preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward was named Newcomer of the Year. Oklahoma State was next on the list three.

Defensive lineman Ethan Downs is the only Oklahoma player on the list as the Sooners are looking for playmakers to step up after last year's disappointing 6-7 campaign. Baylor, Iowa State and West Virginia all had one player honored.

Cincinnati was first among the conference's newcomers with two selections. BYU had one in offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia. No UCF and Houston players were picked.

Here is a look at the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team ahead of the 2023 season.

Star denotes unanimous selection.

All-Big 12 Offense

Position Player School QB Jalon Daniels Kansas RB Richard Reese Baylor RB Devin Neal Kansas FB Ben Sinnott Kansas State WR Brennan Presley Oklahoma State WR Jerand Bradley Texas Tech WR Xavier Worthy* Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas OL Kingsley Suamataia BYU OL Mike Novitsky Kansas State OL Kelvin Banks Jr. Texas OL Zach Frazier West Virginia OL Cooper Beebe Kansas State







All-Big 12 Defense

Position Player School DL Dontay Corleone Cincinnati DL Ethan Downs Oklahoma DL Damonic Williams TCU DL Bryon Murphy ll Texas DL Jaylon Hutchings Texas Tech LB Collin Oliver Oklahoma State LB Johnny Hodges TCU LB Jaylan Ford Texas DB T.J. Tampa Iowa State DB Cobee Bryant Kansas DB Kobe Savage Kansas State DB Kendal Daniels Oklahoma State DB Josh Newton TCU

All-Big 12 Special Teams