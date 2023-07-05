The Big 12 released its annual Preseason All-Big 12 squad on Wednesday ahead of the conference's media days scheduled for next week. Texas, the betting favorite to win the conference, led the way with five total players. That list is headlined by the preseason Defensive Player of the Year Jaylan Ford and the conference's only unanimous pick in wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
Kansas, Kansas State and TCU all had four selections. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels was tabbed the conference's preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward was named Newcomer of the Year. Oklahoma State was next on the list three.
Defensive lineman Ethan Downs is the only Oklahoma player on the list as the Sooners are looking for playmakers to step up after last year's disappointing 6-7 campaign. Baylor, Iowa State and West Virginia all had one player honored.
Cincinnati was first among the conference's newcomers with two selections. BYU had one in offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia. No UCF and Houston players were picked.
Here is a look at the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team ahead of the 2023 season.
Star denotes unanimous selection.
All-Big 12 Offense
|Position
|Player
|School
QB
Jalon Daniels
Kansas
RB
Richard Reese
Baylor
RB
Devin Neal
Kansas
FB
Ben Sinnott
Kansas State
WR
Brennan Presley
|Oklahoma State
WR
Jerand Bradley
Texas Tech
|WR
|Xavier Worthy*
|Texas
TE
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Texas
OL
Kingsley Suamataia
BYU
OL
Mike Novitsky
Kansas State
OL
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Texas
OL
Zach Frazier
West Virginia
OL
Cooper Beebe
Kansas State
|
|
|
All-Big 12 Defense
|Position
|Player
|School
DL
Dontay Corleone
Cincinnati
DL
Ethan Downs
Oklahoma
DL
Damonic Williams
TCU
DL
Bryon Murphy ll
Texas
DL
Jaylon Hutchings
Texas Tech
LB
Collin Oliver
Oklahoma State
LB
Johnny Hodges
TCU
LB
Jaylan Ford
Texas
DB
T.J. Tampa
Iowa State
DB
Cobee Bryant
|Kansas
DB
Kobe Savage
Kansas State
DB
Kendal Daniels
Oklahoma State
DB
Josh Newton
TCU
All-Big 12 Special Teams
|Position
|Player
|School
PK
Griffin Kell
TCU
P
Mason Fletcher
Cincinnati
KR/PR
Phillip Brooks