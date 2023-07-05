NCAA Football: Texas Christian at Kansas
The Big 12 released its annual Preseason All-Big 12 squad on Wednesday ahead of the conference's media days scheduled for next week. Texas, the betting favorite to win the conference, led the way with five total players. That list is headlined by the preseason Defensive Player of the Year Jaylan Ford and the conference's only unanimous pick in wide receiver Xavier Worthy. 

Kansas, Kansas State and TCU all had four selections. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels was tabbed the conference's preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward was named Newcomer of the Year. Oklahoma State was next on the list three. 

Defensive lineman Ethan Downs is the only Oklahoma player on the list as the Sooners are looking for playmakers to step up after last year's disappointing 6-7 campaign. Baylor, Iowa State and West Virginia all had one player honored. 

Cincinnati was first among the conference's newcomers with two selections. BYU had one in offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia. No UCF and Houston players were picked. 

Here is a look at the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team ahead of the 2023 season. 

Star denotes unanimous selection.

All-Big 12 Offense

PositionPlayerSchool

QB

Jalon Daniels

Kansas

RB

Richard Reese

Baylor

RB

Devin Neal

Kansas

FB

Ben Sinnott

Kansas State

WR

Brennan Presley

Oklahoma State

WR

Jerand Bradley

Texas Tech

WRXavier Worthy*Texas

TE

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Texas

OL

Kingsley Suamataia

BYU

OL

Mike Novitsky

Kansas State

OL

Kelvin Banks Jr.

Texas

OL

Zach Frazier

West Virginia

OL

Cooper Beebe 

Kansas State




All-Big 12 Defense 

PositionPlayerSchool

DL

Dontay Corleone

Cincinnati 

DL

Ethan Downs

Oklahoma 

DL

Damonic Williams

TCU

DL

Bryon Murphy ll

Texas

DL

Jaylon Hutchings

Texas Tech

LB

Collin Oliver

Oklahoma State

LB

Johnny Hodges

TCU

LB

Jaylan Ford

Texas

DB

T.J. Tampa

Iowa State

DB

Cobee Bryant

Kansas

DB

Kobe Savage

Kansas State

DB

Kendal Daniels

Oklahoma State

DB

Josh Newton

TCU

All-Big 12 Special Teams

PositionPlayerSchool

PK

Griffin Kell

TCU

P

Mason Fletcher

Cincinnati 

KR/PR

Phillip Brooks

Kansas State