No. 8 Alabama can spoil top-ranked Georgia's dominant run when the teams meet in the 2023 SEC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs (12-0) have won an SEC-record 29 consecutive games, and they are on track for their third straight national championship. They wrapped up another undefeated regular season with a 31-23 win at Georgia Tech last week. Alabama (11-1) lost to Texas in Week 2, but it has responded with a 10-game winning streak to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on CBS. The Bulldogs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 55.5.

Alabama vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -5.5

Alabama vs. Georgia over/under: 55.5

Alabama vs. Georgia money line: Georgia -215, Alabama +176



UGA: The Bulldogs have won 18 consecutive SEC games.

BAMA: The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia is aiming for its second consecutive undefeated regular season and SEC Championship with a win on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs are riding an SEC-record 29-game winning streak, including a 33-18 win over Alabama in the national title game in 2022. They covered the spread in four out of six games prior to last week's win over Georgia Tech, winning those games by an average margin of 25 points per game.

Running back Kendall Milton led the offense with 18 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets. The Bulldogs have covered the spread at an 11-7 clip in their last 18 games against SEC opponents, and they rank sixth nationally in total offense. They also rank sixth in scoring defense, allowing just 15.8 points per game.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama was the last team to hand Georgia a loss, beating the Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide have rarely been underdogs over the last decade-plus, but they have won and covered at a 5-2 clip in seven games since 2008. They have won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams, and they have covered seven times during their current 10-game winning streak.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe kept Alabama's playoff hopes alive with a touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond on fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line in the closing moments of the Iron Bowl last week. Milroe completed 16 of 24 passes for 259 yards, two passing touchdowns and 107 rushing yards. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has thrown an interception in five of his last eight games, and it is difficult to overcome mistakes against Alabama.

