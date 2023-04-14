USC coach Lincoln Riley came to Los Angeles with a history of winning big at the collegiate level, and his first year with the Trojans was no exception. A year after going 4-8, USC went 11-3 in Riley's debut -- its best campaign since 2017 -- with quarterback Caleb Williams winning the Heisman Trophy along the way.

For all the success, however, USC had plenty of growing pains, especially on defense. The Trojans allowed 126 points across their three losses, 16 of which went unanswered in fewer than four minutes in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane. Few coaches get a second season with a reigning Heisman Trophy winner, so the Trojans have to get up to speed quickly on the defensive side of the ball.

Here's everything you need to know about the Trojans' 2023 spring football game, which takes place at LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

How to watch 2023 USC spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 15 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: LA Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2023 USC spring game storylines

1. Integrating defensive pieces: The Trojans put together a miserable defensive campaign, and then promptly lost top defenders Mekhi Blackmon and Tuli Tuipulotu after the season. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch hit the portal hard over the offseason to try to grow the defensive line, which will be the unit to watch in the spring game as the Trojans integrate former blue-chip recruit Anthony Lucas, Purdue transfer Jack Sullivan and Arizona transfer Kyon Barrs. While the attention will remain on offense, the growth of the defense will determine USC's fate in 2023.

2. Finding new skill pieces: Williams is back to take snaps, but both his top rusher and receiver are gone as Travis Dye and Jordan Addison begin their NFL journeys. The offense took a step back when Addison went out, and Riley looked to the portal to bring in key contributors. Among them are 1,100-yard receiver Dorian Singer from Arizona and South Carolina transfer running back MarShawn Lloyd. At receiver, superstar freshmen Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon will also compete with Mario Williams, Tahj Washington and more for touches.

3. The future at QB: Williams returns to campus as the most convincing QB1 in college football, but there isn't much experience behind him. Sophomore Miller Moss has thrown 27 passes over the past two seasons with two touchdowns and no picks. However, many think consensus five-star recruit Malachi Nelson is the future at the position after being hand-selected by Riley as a high school recruit. Both Moss and Nelson should get plenty of action in the spring game as the staff tries to keep Williams healthy for a highly anticipated junior campaign.