Alabama offers scholarship to great grandson of legendary coach 'Bear' Bryant

The great grandson of legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant is racking up scholarship offers, and the latest comes from the most obvious place you'd expect.

Paul Tyson, a quarterback prospect for the 2019 class, recently told ESPN that he received an offer from Alabama coach Nick Saban while he was visiting the Crimson Tide's bowl practices for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

"I was actually down at Alabama, watching their bowl practice, and Coach [Nick] Saban walked over and said I've earned it, I've had a really good year and he was deciding to offer me," Tyson told ESPN's Tom VanHaaran. "It definitely meant a lot to me. It was a big honor that it was coming from him personally.

"Coach Saban said regardless of my lineage, he is focusing on me as a player and nothing else. It's definitely a big deal, but for me, I'm going to try not to focus on that and focus on my own process to find what's best for me."

Bryant, of course, coached the Crimson Tide from 1958 to 1982, winning 232 games and claiming six national championships. Bryant also coached at Texas A&M, Maryland and Kentucky. Per 247Sports, the three-star quarterback from Trussville, Alabama, also has an offer from the Wildcats among his 13 current choices.

This past season, Tyson threw for 3,392 yards, 36 touchdowns and just four interceptions for Hewitt-Trussville.