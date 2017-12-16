Alabama offers scholarship to great grandson of legendary coach 'Bear' Bryant
Paul Tyson is a three-star quarterback prospect for the 2019 recruiting class
The great grandson of legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant is racking up scholarship offers, and the latest comes from the most obvious place you'd expect.
Paul Tyson, a quarterback prospect for the 2019 class, recently told ESPN that he received an offer from Alabama coach Nick Saban while he was visiting the Crimson Tide's bowl practices for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.
"I was actually down at Alabama, watching their bowl practice, and Coach [Nick] Saban walked over and said I've earned it, I've had a really good year and he was deciding to offer me," Tyson told ESPN's Tom VanHaaran. "It definitely meant a lot to me. It was a big honor that it was coming from him personally.
"Coach Saban said regardless of my lineage, he is focusing on me as a player and nothing else. It's definitely a big deal, but for me, I'm going to try not to focus on that and focus on my own process to find what's best for me."
Bryant, of course, coached the Crimson Tide from 1958 to 1982, winning 232 games and claiming six national championships. Bryant also coached at Texas A&M, Maryland and Kentucky. Per 247Sports, the three-star quarterback from Trussville, Alabama, also has an offer from the Wildcats among his 13 current choices.
This past season, Tyson threw for 3,392 yards, 36 touchdowns and just four interceptions for Hewitt-Trussville.
-
2017 Bowl Games: All announcements
College football bowl games were all announced on Sunday, and you can check out the entire...
-
2017 college football bowl pool picks
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
Las Vegas Bowl prediction, live stream
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday
-
Camellia Bowl prediction, live stream
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 16
-
New Mexico Bowl pick, prediction
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 16
-
Cure Bowl prediction, TV info
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Cure Bowl on Saturday
Add a Comment