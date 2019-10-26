Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from computer on 92-59 run

The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to change their fortunes against the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide when they meet in SEC West action on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Razorbacks (2-5), who are 0-6 on the road since the beginning of 2018, have lost four straight, including a 51-10 decision to No. 11 Auburn, while the Crimson Tide (7-0), who have 12 straight winning seasons, are 11-0 at home since the start of last season. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama leads the all-time series, 22-7. The Crimson Tide are favored by 32 points in the latest Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Alabama vs. Arkansas picks down.

The model has considered that Alabama has had the Razorbacks' number of late, winning 12 straight games in the series, including 65-31 last season at Arkansas. The Tide are also 9-1 in their last 10 home games against the Razorbacks. Arkansas has not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006 and has not won in Tuscaloosa since 2003. Alabama's 912 wins and its .727 all-time winning percentage are both fourth-best in the nation.

Offensively, junior Najee Harris is Alabama's leading rusher, carrying 95 times for 556 yards (5.9 average) and three touchdowns. He has had three 100-plus rushing games, including the past two weeks. In two previous meetings against Arkansas, Harris has combined to rush 12 times for 96 yards (8.0 average) and one touchdown. With Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) ruled out, Alabama will turn to Mac Jones at quarterback. He was 6 of 11 for 72 yards in relief against Tennessee last week.

But just because the Tide have dominated their opponents so far this season does not guarantee they will cover the Alabama vs. Arkansas spread on Saturday.

That's because the Razorbacks also have a proud tradition, having compiled a 717-509-40 all-time record. Arkansas has won one national championship (1964), 13 conference titles and four division crowns. The Razorbacks have also qualified for 42 bowl games, the last coming in 2016.

The Arkansas offense has been led by junior running back Rakeem Boyd, who has carried 119 times for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He has had three games where he has rushed for 114 yards or more. He had a big game against the Crimson Tide last season, rushing 15 times for 102 yards and catching five passes for 24 yards.

