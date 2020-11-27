The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers in the 2020 Iron Bowl matchup on Saturday. Alabama enters with a perfect 7-0 record this season and, with that, the Tide own the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff ranking. The Crimson Tide throttled Kentucky by a 63-3 margin last week, arriving to this matchup on a high note. As for Auburn, the Tigers are 5-2 this season, with three straight victories, including a home win over the Tennessee Volunteers last week. Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the matchup.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS in Tuscaloosa. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Crimson Tide as 24.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 62.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Auburn odds. Before making any Auburn vs. Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Alabama vs. Auburn spread: Alabama -24.5

Alabama vs. Auburn over-under: 62.5 points

Alabama vs. Auburn money line: Alabama -2000, Auburn +1000

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 4-1 against the spread in the last 5 games

AU: The Tigers have covered the spread in three consecutive games

Why Alabama can cover



Alabama is dominant on both sides of the ball, leading to an impressive overall level of success. Offensively, the Crimson Tide are balanced and effective, leading the SEC in scoring (49.4 points per game) and ranking in the top three in passing offense, rushing offense and total offense. Headlined by Najee Harris, the Crimson Tide also lead the SEC with 23 rushing touchdowns, and the connection between Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith on the outside is dynamic.

On the other side, Alabama also leads the conference in scoring defense, giving up fewer than 20 points per game to the opposition. Alabama's defense leads the SEC in completion percentage allowed (56.9 percent) and yards per attempt allowed (6.6), with top-four marks in rushing defense, passing defense and total defense in 2020.

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers are at a talent disadvantage against Alabama, but Auburn usually comes ready to play against its chief rival. Gus Malzahn's bunch deploys a top-five rushing offense in the SEC, averaging 170.4 yards per game, and the Tigers are fourth in the conference in averaging 4.6 yards per carry. From there, Auburn is an excellent third down team, converting 51.0 percent of its opportunities, and that will be pivotal in keeping the ball away from Alabama.

Defensively, Auburn ranks third in the SEC in scoring, allowing only 22.3 points per game. Much of that strength comes in stopping the pass, with the Tigers giving up only 237.0 yards per game and nine touchdowns through the air, ranking second in the SEC in both categories.

