No. 2 Alabama clinched the outright SEC regular season championship on Wednesday night, overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat rival Auburn 90-85 in overtime. Riding the momentum of a 16-0 second-half run, the Crimson Tide finally gained their first lead in the final minutes of regulation. Jahvon Quinerly led Alabama with 24 points and six assists while Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Mark Sears each contributed 17 points in the win.

Alabama was hindered by poor 3-point shooting, connecting on just 25.8% of its attempts, while Auburn's veteran backcourt of K.D. Johnson and Allen Flanigan combined for 38 points and seven 3-pointers.

Though Auburn controlled the scoreboard early, the game was loaded with emotional intensity throughout the night. At one point during Alabama's run, a light skirmish between the teams heading into the under-8 TV timeout resulted in ejections for Alabama starting center Charles Bediako and Rylan Griffen for leaving the bench area. Three Tigers also fouled out before the conclusion of the contest, adding to second-half frustrations for coach Bruce Pearl as the lead evaporated.

Alabama has now won two SEC regular-season championships in the last three years after winning just one (2002) in the 14-year gap between 1987 and 2021. It also improved to 15-0 at home and finishes with an undefeated record at home for the third time in program history.

CBS Sports' Bracketology expert Jerry Palm had Alabama as the No. 1 seed in the South Region, and avoiding this home upset loss keeps it in the mix for the overall No. 1 seed.

Letting this game slip away could sting for Auburn if it isn't able to log another quality win before Selection Sunday. Up next is Tennessee on Saturday at home, so there will be an opportunity to secure the team's spot in the field of 68. As a current No. 10 seed projection, the team could use another quality win.