Alabama vs. Clemson, Sugar Bowl: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, time

No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Alabama will square off for the third straight season on in the Sugar Bowl, but unlike its two predecessors, the third edition of the trilogy is in a national semifinal, not the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Tigers (12-1) topped Miami to win their third straight ACC title with the only blemish on their resume being a stunning loss at Syracuse back in October. Under the direction of dual-threat quarterback Kelly Bryant, the Tigers offense hasn't missed a beat after the departure of Deshaun Watson, and the defensive front is one of the best in the sport. The Crimson Tide (11-1) fell to Auburn in the Iron Bowl their last time out in a game that prevented them from winning the SEC West for the fourth straight season. But even without a division title in the trophy case, coach Nick Saban has built one of the most feared programs in the country.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 | Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Clemson: Bryant has been incredible for the Tigers -- completing 67.4 percent of his passes, tossing 13 touchdowns, rushing for 646 yards and scoring 11 more times on the ground -- and has a chance to become a true legend like Deshaun Watson. He has weapons galore, including a balanced rushing attack that features Travis Etienne (744 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns), Tavien Feaster (659 yards, seven touchdowns) and a loaded receiving corps that features deep threat Deon Cain and the ultra-reliable Hunter Renfrow -- who caught the game-winning touchdown of the national title game with one second to play last January. The biggest strength of this year's Tigers is a defensive front that is giving up just 4.29 yards per play (fourth nationally), is averaging eight tackles for loss per game (ninth nationally) and is No. 5 in the nation in third down defense (27.8 percent).

Alabama: The Crimson Tide are led by a multi-dimensional rushing attack that features quarterback Jalen Hurts, (768 yards, eight touchdowns) and running backs Damien Harris (906 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Bo Scarbrough (548 yards, eight touchdowns). The question Monday is whether Hurts can step up and be a true X-factor for Alabama. Calvin Ridley has been great as a junior, hauling in 896 yards and scoring three touchdowns while being the primary focus of every secondary he's faced. The front seven should get outside linebackers Christian Miller and Terrell Lewis back, along with middle linebacker Mack Wilson. But true freshman Dylan Moses, who had double digit tackles in each of their final two games in place of an injured Shaun Dion Hamilton, will be out with a foot injury.