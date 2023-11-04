One of college football's most historic rivalries will be renewed on Saturday night as the No. 14 LSU Tigers visit the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide. They first met in 1895, and this SEC on CBS matchup will be the 88th game between the two. Alabama (7-1, 5-0 in SEC) has won its last six games and toppled then-No. 17 Tennessee in its last outing by a 34-20 score. Meanwhile, LSU (6-2, 4-1) has won three straight and shut out Army by a 62-0 score in its last contest. Both teams enter this SEC on CBS clash well-rested as they each had a bye last week.

Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., will host this 7:45 p.m. ET kickoff. SportsLine consensus has the Crimson Tide favored by 3 points in the latest LSU vs. Alabama odds, while the over/under is 61.5. Before making any Alabama vs. LSU picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Alabama vs. LSU:

Alabama vs. LSU spread: Alabama -3



Alabama vs. LSU over/under: 61.5 points

Alabama vs. LSU money line: Alabama -163, LSU +138



LSU has a long history of playmaking wide receivers, and this year is no different. Malik Nabers leads all of college football with 981 receiving yards, while his running mate in Brian Thomas leads the nation with 11 receiving touchdowns. Both have eclipsed 100 receiving yards in the same game in three of the Tigers' last five contests, and they're big reasons why LSU leads the country in both scoring offense (47.4 points per game) and total offense (552.9 yards per game).

In addition to the momentum generated from outscoring its last two opponents by a combined score of 110-18, LSU also enters this matchup with confidence based off last year's game versus Alabama. The Tigers toppled the then-No. 6 ranked Tide that unquestionably had more talent with players like Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs. LSU won outright as 13.5-point underdogs in that contest, and it has covered in three of the last four meetings with Alabama.

The Tide have found their identity after struggling on offense early in the year and shuffling through three different quarterbacks. Jalen Milroe has steadied the ship at quarterback and ranks third in the country in passing yards per attempt. His big-play threat is Jermaine Burton as the Georgia transfer leads the SEC with 22.1 yards per reception. Milroe is complemented in the backfield by Jase McClellan, who had 115 rushing yards in his last game, the second-most of his career.

On the other side of the ball, Alabama is living up to its standard as one of the best defensive teams in all of college football. It ranks 16th nationally with 16.5 points allowed per game and has one of the best pass-rushers in the country in Dallas Turner. The junior ranks in the top two in the SEC in sacks (7.0), tackles for loss (11) and forced fumbles (two).

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 56 combined points.

