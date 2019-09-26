Alabama vs. Ole Miss odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 42-18 run

The No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide look to continue their winning ways when they face the Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC West college football matchup on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide (4-0), 1-0 in the division, are 2-0 at home this season, while the Rebels (2-2) are 0-1 on the road. Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Alabama, which has won the past three meetings, beat Ole Miss 62-7 last season. Nick Saban and company are 38-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Ole Miss odds, up a field goal from where the line opened, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Alabama picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Alabama has crushed its first four opponents, piling up 200 points, and has outscored its opposition by an average of 50-11. The Crimson Tide have dominated Mississippi through the years and lead the all-time series 54-10-2. The Tide are 23-3 against Mississippi when Alabama is ranked.

Leading the way for the Crimson Tide is junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Tagovailoa has been nearly unstoppable, completing 87-of-112 passes for 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns. Last week against Southern Mississippi, he completed 17-of-21 passes for 293 yards and five scores.

But just because the Tide have yet to be stopped does not guarantee they will cover the Alabama vs. Ole Miss spread on Saturday.

That's because the Rebels have a potent offense led by senior running back Scottie Phillips, who has rushed 85 times for 362 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Phillips has rushed 238 times for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral has had a strong start to his collegiate career, completing 68-of-114 passes for 844 yards and four touchdowns. Last week against California, however, Corral suffered bruised ribs and is day-to-day. If he can't go, the Rebels will turn to freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who was perfect against Cal in relief. Plumlee completed 7-of-7 passes for 82 yards against the Golden Bears.

